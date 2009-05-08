4. Burrell Communications Group L.L.C.

Burrell Communications Group L.L.C. is one of the nation’s leading advertising agencies targeting the African American and young adult audiences. The Chicago-based company has regional offices in Atlanta and Los Angeles.
The firm offers account management, context planning and media buying, as well creative and e-marketing services. Clients include Crest, Lexus, McDonald’s, Olay, Tide, and Verizon Wireless among others.
In 2008, the firm’s billings totaled $190 million–down 7.3% from the previous year.
