Digital Diversity Network Highlights Tech’s Top 40 Under 40

Digital Diversity Network made an unforgettable splash in Silicon Valley. First with an event held at the YouTube space, highlighting phenomenal women of color in technology and then culminating with the 40 Under 40: Tech Diversity – Silicon Valley Awards presented in partnership with theREGISTRYBayArea.com and hosted by Salesforce. Awardees graced the stage ranging from tech moguls to Facebook execs to the Bay Area’s social impact giant, Kapor Capital.
In case you missed it, without further ado, here are the top 40 Under 40, currently making waves in Tech Diversity in Silicon Valley.
|NAME
|TITLE COMPANY
|1
|Aaron Russell
|Sourcing Manager, Networking Engineering
|2
|Adjetey Clarence Lassey
|Enterprise Corporate Solutions Executive
|Salesforce.com
|3
|Albert Biketi
|VP & GM, Data Security
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software
|4
|Alexandria Lafci
|Co-Founder
|New Story Charity
|5
|Anita Blanco
|Director of Diversity & Inclusion in Genetics & Biosciences
|Stanford University
|6
|Bernard Gutmann
|Director, Corporate Strategy & Development
|Pandora
|7
|Breanna Zwart
|Policy & Partnerships, Emerging Markets
|8
|Brian Martinez
|Global Program Manager, Field Sales
|Airbnb
|9
|Darrell Jones, III
|Head of Business Development
|Clef
|10
|David Silva
|Founder
|Techqueria.org
|11
|Ebony Frelix
|SVP, Philanthropy & Engagement
|Salesforce.com
|12
|Erica Joy Baker
|Build & Release Engineer
|Slack
|13
|Idalin Bobe
|IT Consultant | Social Justice Activist | Community Manager
|Thoughtworks
|14
|Jamal Eason
|Product Manager
|15
|Jason Mayden
|Founder, CEO, Designer
|Accel Partners
|16
|Jason Towns
|CEO & Managing Director
|Groundwork
|17
|Joe Vasquez
|Founding Director
|Michelson Runway Accelerator
|18
|Julia Collins
|Co-Founder and Co-CEO
|Zume Pizza
|19
|Justin Steele
|Principal
|Google.org
|20
|Kamilah Taylor
|Senior Software Engineer
|21
|Lajuanda Asemota
|Director for Diversity & Inclusion
|Singularity University
|22
|Lance Coleman
|Content & Venture Advisor
|Binary Capital
|23
|Laura Gomez
|CEO
|Atipica
|24
|Leandrew Robinson
|CEO & Co-founder
|Hingeto
|25
|Lilibeth Gangas
|Chief Technology Community Officer
|Kapor Center for Social Impact
|26
|Maci Peterson
|Co-founder & CEO
|On Second Thought, Inc.
|27
|Maisha Gray-Diggs
|Group Manager, Litter/Coal Innovation
|The Clorox Company
|28
|Makinde Adeagbo
|Founder & CEO
|/dev/color
|29
|Mandela Schumacher-Hodge
|Founding Portfolio Services Director
|Kapor Capital
|30
|Megan Rose Dickey
|Reporter
|TechCrunch
|31
|Mercedes Bent
|Vice President of Education
|Upload VR
|32
|Monique Woodard
|Venture Partner
|500 Startups
|33
|Morgan DeBaun
|CEO & Founder
|Blavity
|34
|Robert Harmon, Jr.
|Deputy General Counsel & Director
|Tesla Motors, Inc.
|35
|Sean Heywood
|Product Partnerships – Messenger
|36
|Shauntel Poulson
|Co-Founder and General Partner
|Reach Capital
|37
|Tiffani Ashley Bell
|Executive Director
|The Human Utility (formerly Detroit Water Project)
|38
|Trevor Thomas
|General Partner
|Cross Culture Ventures
|39
|Tristan Walker
|Founder & CEO
|Walker & Co.
|40
|Wilson White
|Senior Counsel, Public Policy & Government Relations
In addition to this list, Marc Hannah, Ph.D., was presented with the Game Changer of the Year Award and Rachel Williams, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Yelp, was presented with the Influencer Award, by Digital Diversity Network COO Kathy A. Johnson. During her acceptance speech, Williams promptly gave credit back to her fellow Awardees, “Everybody who stands before me in this room is an influencer. We are all changing the game.”
Sequoia Blodgett is the Technology Editor for Black Enterprise, Silicon Valley. She is also the founder of 7AM, a lifestyle, media platform, focused on personal development, guided by informed, pop culture.
