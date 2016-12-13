Digital Diversity Network Highlights Tech’s Top 40 Under 40

Awardees graced the stage ranging from tech mogul to Facebook execs to social impact giant, Kapor Capital.

by     Posted: December 13, 2016
Image: Tiffany Price
Image: Tiffany Price

Digital Diversity Network made an unforgettable splash in Silicon Valley.  First with an event held at the YouTube space, highlighting phenomenal women of color in technology and then culminating with the 40 Under 40: Tech Diversity – Silicon Valley Awards presented in partnership with theREGISTRYBayArea.com and hosted by Salesforce. Awardees graced the stage ranging from tech moguls to Facebook execs to the Bay Area’s social impact giant, Kapor Capital.

In case you missed it, without further ado, here are the top 40 Under 40, currently making waves in Tech Diversity in Silicon Valley.

NAME TITLE         COMPANY
1 Aaron Russell Sourcing Manager, Networking Engineering Facebook
2 Adjetey Clarence Lassey Enterprise Corporate Solutions Executive Salesforce.com
3 Albert Biketi VP & GM, Data Security Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software
4 Alexandria Lafci Co-Founder New Story Charity
5 Anita Blanco Director of Diversity & Inclusion in Genetics & Biosciences Stanford University
6 Bernard Gutmann Director, Corporate Strategy & Development Pandora
7 Breanna Zwart Policy & Partnerships, Emerging Markets Google
8 Brian Martinez Global Program Manager, Field Sales Airbnb
9 Darrell Jones, III Head of Business Development Clef
10 David Silva Founder Techqueria.org
11 Ebony Frelix SVP, Philanthropy & Engagement Salesforce.com
12 Erica Joy Baker Build & Release Engineer Slack
13 Idalin Bobe IT Consultant | Social Justice Activist | Community Manager Thoughtworks
14 Jamal Eason Product Manager Google
15 Jason Mayden Founder, CEO, Designer Accel Partners
16 Jason Towns CEO & Managing Director Groundwork
17 Joe Vasquez Founding Director Michelson Runway Accelerator
18 Julia Collins Co-Founder and Co-CEO Zume Pizza
19 Justin Steele Principal Google.org
20 Kamilah Taylor Senior Software Engineer LinkedIn
21 Lajuanda Asemota Director for Diversity & Inclusion Singularity University
22 Lance Coleman Content & Venture Advisor Binary Capital
23 Laura Gomez CEO Atipica
24 Leandrew Robinson CEO & Co-founder Hingeto
25 Lilibeth Gangas Chief Technology Community Officer Kapor Center for Social Impact
26 Maci Peterson Co-founder & CEO On Second Thought, Inc.
27 Maisha Gray-Diggs Group Manager, Litter/Coal Innovation The Clorox Company
28 Makinde Adeagbo Founder & CEO /dev/color
29 Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Founding Portfolio Services Director Kapor Capital
30 Megan Rose Dickey Reporter TechCrunch
31 Mercedes Bent Vice President of Education Upload VR
32 Monique Woodard Venture Partner 500 Startups
33 Morgan DeBaun CEO & Founder Blavity
34 Robert Harmon, Jr. Deputy General Counsel & Director Tesla Motors, Inc.
35 Sean Heywood Product Partnerships – Messenger Facebook
36 Shauntel Poulson Co-Founder and General Partner Reach Capital
37 Tiffani Ashley Bell Executive Director The Human Utility (formerly Detroit Water Project)
38 Trevor Thomas General Partner Cross Culture Ventures
39 Tristan Walker Founder & CEO Walker & Co.
40 Wilson White Senior Counsel, Public Policy & Government Relations Google

 

In addition to this list, Marc Hannah, Ph.D., was presented with the Game Changer of the Year Award and Rachel Williams, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Yelp, was presented with the Influencer Award, by Digital Diversity Network COO Kathy A. Johnson. During her acceptance speech, Williams promptly gave credit back to her fellow Awardees, “Everybody who stands before me in this room is an influencer. We are all changing the game.”

 

 

 

Sequoia Sequoia Blodgett is the Technology Editor for Black Enterprise, Silicon Valley. She is also the founder of 7AM, a lifestyle, media platform, focused on personal development, guided by informed, pop culture.

﻿

One Response to Digital Diversity Network Highlights Tech’s Top 40 Under 40

  1. Pingback: Digital Diversity Network Highlights Tech’s Top 40 Under 40 | BlackPride.in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *