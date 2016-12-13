Digital Diversity Network Highlights Tech’s Top 40 Under 40

Awardees graced the stage ranging from tech mogul to Facebook execs to social impact giant, Kapor Capital.

Digital Diversity Network made an unforgettable splash in Silicon Valley. First with an event held at the YouTube space, highlighting phenomenal women of color in technology and then culminating with the 40 Under 40: Tech Diversity – Silicon Valley Awards presented in partnership with theREGISTRYBayArea.com and hosted by Salesforce. Awardees graced the stage ranging from tech moguls to Facebook execs to the Bay Area’s social impact giant, Kapor Capital.

In case you missed it, without further ado, here are the top 40 Under 40, currently making waves in Tech Diversity in Silicon Valley.

NAME TITLE COMPANY 1 Aaron Russell Sourcing Manager, Networking Engineering Facebook 2 Adjetey Clarence Lassey Enterprise Corporate Solutions Executive Salesforce.com 3 Albert Biketi VP & GM, Data Security Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software 4 Alexandria Lafci Co-Founder New Story Charity 5 Anita Blanco Director of Diversity & Inclusion in Genetics & Biosciences Stanford University 6 Bernard Gutmann Director, Corporate Strategy & Development Pandora 7 Breanna Zwart Policy & Partnerships, Emerging Markets Google 8 Brian Martinez Global Program Manager, Field Sales Airbnb 9 Darrell Jones, III Head of Business Development Clef 10 David Silva Founder Techqueria.org 11 Ebony Frelix SVP, Philanthropy & Engagement Salesforce.com 12 Erica Joy Baker Build & Release Engineer Slack 13 Idalin Bobe IT Consultant | Social Justice Activist | Community Manager Thoughtworks 14 Jamal Eason Product Manager Google 15 Jason Mayden Founder, CEO, Designer Accel Partners 16 Jason Towns CEO & Managing Director Groundwork 17 Joe Vasquez Founding Director Michelson Runway Accelerator 18 Julia Collins Co-Founder and Co-CEO Zume Pizza 19 Justin Steele Principal Google.org 20 Kamilah Taylor Senior Software Engineer LinkedIn 21 Lajuanda Asemota Director for Diversity & Inclusion Singularity University 22 Lance Coleman Content & Venture Advisor Binary Capital 23 Laura Gomez CEO Atipica 24 Leandrew Robinson CEO & Co-founder Hingeto 25 Lilibeth Gangas Chief Technology Community Officer Kapor Center for Social Impact 26 Maci Peterson Co-founder & CEO On Second Thought, Inc. 27 Maisha Gray-Diggs Group Manager, Litter/Coal Innovation The Clorox Company 28 Makinde Adeagbo Founder & CEO /dev/color 29 Mandela Schumacher-Hodge Founding Portfolio Services Director Kapor Capital 30 Megan Rose Dickey Reporter TechCrunch 31 Mercedes Bent Vice President of Education Upload VR 32 Monique Woodard Venture Partner 500 Startups 33 Morgan DeBaun CEO & Founder Blavity 34 Robert Harmon, Jr. Deputy General Counsel & Director Tesla Motors, Inc. 35 Sean Heywood Product Partnerships – Messenger Facebook 36 Shauntel Poulson Co-Founder and General Partner Reach Capital 37 Tiffani Ashley Bell Executive Director The Human Utility (formerly Detroit Water Project) 38 Trevor Thomas General Partner Cross Culture Ventures 39 Tristan Walker Founder & CEO Walker & Co. 40 Wilson White Senior Counsel, Public Policy & Government Relations Google

In addition to this list, Marc Hannah, Ph.D., was presented with the Game Changer of the Year Award and Rachel Williams, Head of Diversity and Inclusion at Yelp, was presented with the Influencer Award, by Digital Diversity Network COO Kathy A. Johnson. During her acceptance speech, Williams promptly gave credit back to her fellow Awardees, “Everybody who stands before me in this room is an influencer. We are all changing the game.”

Sequoia Blodgett is the Technology Editor for Black Enterprise, Silicon Valley. She is also the founder of 7AM, a lifestyle, media platform, focused on personal development, guided by informed, pop culture.