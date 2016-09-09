Tyler Perry Holding Casting Auditions and Hiring Talent to Work at His Studio

Powerhouse producer is now hiring people that are looking to break into the entertainment business

Entertainment mogul Tyler Perry is expanding his operation at Tyler Perry Studios and is now hiring people looking to break into the business, according to news reports. Perry also is holding casting auditions, which includes extras and stand-ins, for upcoming projects.

According to Perry’s official website, “Tyler Perry Studios and its divisions are seeking people with a genuine passion for film and television. With our ever-expanding company, we are always looking for talented and creative people to assist in bringing imagination to reality. If you want a career that inspires and work that expands your creativity, gives you the chance to live your passion, grow, and evolve, then come join our team.”

Tyler Perry Studios

Tyler Perry Studios was established in 2006 and moved to its current location in 2008. The 200,000 square foot studio is located in southwest Atlanta, with a staff of more than 400 employees. Located on the former Delta Airlines campus of more than 30 acres, the studio consists of five soundstages, a post-production facility, a back lot, a 400-seat theater, a private screening room, and designated areas for entertaining and hosting events.

This past summer, the 46-year-old filmmaker sold his Atlanta mansion for $17.5 million, setting a record for the highest paid price ever for a private home in the Georgia capital.Per E! News Online, the French Provincial-style estate, which measures in at 34,688 square feet and sits on 17 acres, includes seven bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, two kitchens, an 18-seat theater, and a swimming pool with a waterfall. Perry bought more land outside of the city.

An $845 Million Dollar Hitmaker

The writer/director/producer powerhouse has churned out 17 films in 11 years, which have a lifetime gross of about $845 million worldwide. His personal net worth is estimated at $450 million. After striking an exclusive multi-year partnership with mentor Oprah Winfrey, Perry moved his TV empire over to OWN, where he currently runs four shows: If Loving You is Wrong, For Better or Worse, The Haves and the Have Nots, and Love Thy Neighbor. Other television projects include the drama series Too Close to Home on TLC, which is Perry’s first scripted series with an all white leading cast (however, overall the cast is diverse).

Perry recently gave a shout-out to screenwriter/director and fellow OWN showrunner, Ava DuVernay, when he tweeted,“Extremely well-acted and even better directed! All hail Queen DuVernay. @AVAETC, you are amazing!! #QueenSugar.”

Coming to the big screen is Boo! A Madea Halloween, distributed by Lionsgate Entertainment with an October 21, 2016 release date. It’s the latest film in Perry’s franchise that centers around his popular matriarch character, Madea. For this comedic adventure through a haunted Halloween, she will fight off zombies, paranormal poltergeists, ghosts, and ghouls, all while protecting a group of misbehaving teens.

