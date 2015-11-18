#BECandidateWatchJoin us on Periscope every Wednesday at 10:30 A.M. EDT to get all the political news you need related to the 2016 presidential election and more! Small business owners, entrepreneurs and moguls in the making, we're talking to you!
TODAY IN POLITICS
BLOG ROLL HEADER
The 10 Best Trump Twitter Trolls
Many Twitter users engage in mercilessly mocking of Trump. Here are ten of the best…
Trump and Republicans Move Forward to Dismantle Obamacare
Shortly after becoming inaugurated as the President of the United States, Donald Trump signed an…
5 Tips for Surviving Work after Inauguration Day
In wake of the incoming Trump administration, here are a few tips to help you…
Show Up and Stand Up for America
We can’t do anything about the election results, but we have a responsibility to show…
Hillary Clinton’s 10 Missteps in the 2016 Election
Secretary Clinton and her cohort’s made some critical missteps, which helped aid Trump’s victory. Take…
BE Faith: Rance Allen Group Spreads Faith Through Music
The legendary gospel group released a new CD that touches on current social issues while…
From Poverty to Politics: This GOP Strategist Is Making Waves
Gianno Caldwell sat down with Black Enterprise to discuss his journey from living in the…
The Tech 100: No, Obama is Not Giving Away the Internet through ICANN
It’s a shame that some would spread falsehood just to advance their pet causes or…
Georgia State Rep. LaDawn Blackett Jones Balances Life and Leadership
Georgia State Representative and Attorney at Law, Ladawn Blackett Jones discusses balancing life and leadership…
Facebook Knows Your Very Soul
You probably know that Facebook has learned quite a bit about you. However, you may…
Don’t Fall For Trump “Okeydoke”
One week ago, Donald Trump announced he was dumping his presidential campaign leadership and bringing…
In the Party of Progressives, There’s Been Too Little Progress for Some
The Democratic Party has long sought to cast itself as an instrument of progress, agitating…
In 2016, Black Votes Matter
When legendary civil rights activist and Georgia Congressman John Lewis talks about the struggle to…
People of Color and the Young Most Subject to Online Harassment
People of color and millennials are subject most to online harassment and bullying, reveals a…
With Clinton Endorsement, Obama Battles to Preserve His Legacy
The image of President Barack Obama embracing Hillary Clinton at the Democratic National Convention will…
Why the Clintons Must Use the Convention to Make More Friends
(Image: Derek T. Dingle)
Bill Clinton believes the team that delivered his presidential victories in…
Mothers of the Movement: Clinton Will Say Our Children’s Name
In the fight for justice and acknowledging the humanity of African Americans, these women trust…
Considering a Career in Politics? Here’s What to Keep In Mind
Critical success factors for a career in politics
Sen.Ted Cruz: No Endorsement, No Love at GOP Convention
The convention attendees, viewers at home and the media, all listened attentively with great anticipation…
Trump’s Convention Address: Talking Loud and Saying Nothing
As the convention sets are torn down, Ubers are cued up, and lines of departing…
New York GOP Breakfast to Energize and Kickstart
The former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was the first of three to take the stage…
GOP Perseveres Despite Day-One Challenges
The talk of the media and ‘main street’ has shifted away from talking about the…
Enough With the Hillary Bashing; Let’s Get Down to Business
Day two of the Republican National Convention made history by officially nominating businessman Donald J.…
4 FLOTUS Speeches Melania Trump Could Also Plagiarize
A few of Michelle Obama’s best speeches for the next time Mrs. Trump decides to…
DeRay Mckesson: We Can Live in a World Where Police Don’t Kill People
On Monday, Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson spoke with Katie Couric to address the…
Bernie Sanders Has Finally Endorsed Hillary Clinton
On Tuesday morning Bernie Sanders endorsed Hillary Clinton at a rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire,…
After #AltonSterling and #PhilandoCastile: Take Action
The past 48 hours have left us stunned, heartbroken, and justifiably fearful. While there are…
Clinton Email Saga Is (Finally) Over
In an admittedly “unusual” press conference on Tuesday morning, FBI Director James Comey announced the…
House Benghazi Committee Clears Clinton
On Tuesday the House Benghazi Committee concluded the seemingly never-ending investigation of the 2012 attack…
SCOTUS Abortion Ruling: What You Need to Know
In a stunning victory for women’s rights, the Supreme Court’s ruling in Whole Woman’s Health…
U.K. Leaves EU: What You Need to Know About Brexit
The United Kingdom has voted to leave the European Union, with 52% voting Leave and…
Obama Makes History Again: First Sitting President to Visit Hiroshima
President Obama made history as the first sitting U.S. president to visit Hiroshima.
State Department: Clinton Violated Email Policy
A report from the Office of the Inspector General concluded that Clinton did not comply…
Bernie Sanders Picks Rep. Keith Ellison and Cornel West for DNC Platform Committee
Sanders’ selection of Rep. Keith Ellison and Cornel West indicate his intention to push progressive…
Rep. Elijah Cummings Appointed Chair of Democratic Party’s Platform Drafting Committee
Rep. Elijah Cummings will play a lead role in drafting the policy platform of the…
Eric Holder to Join Board of NAACP Legal Defense Fund
The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund has announced that Eric Holder is set to…
Donald Trump Actually Wanted a Black vs. White Apprentice
On Thursday Buzzfeed’s McKay Coppins reminded everyone about that time Donald Trump thought it would…
[OP-ED] Dear Senator Bernie Sanders…Enough!
Sir, enough is enough. It’s time for the progressives to unite and prepare for possibly…
Rep. Clyburn Accuses GOP of ‘Political Opportunism’
On a DNC press call, Rep. Clyburn criticized GOP attacks on Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s executive…
Senate Hopeful, Kamala Harris, Releases First TV Ads
On Friday California Attorney General, Kamala Harris, released the first TV ads of her…
Rep. John Conyers and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Call For More Diversity at Federal Reserve Bank
Last week Rep. John Conyers and Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to Federal Reserve Chair,…
[EXCLUSIVE] Charlamagne: ‘I don’t want to live in a Donald Trump America’
Here’s Part III of BlackEnterprise.com’s exclusive interview with Respect My Vote! spokesperson, Charlamagne Tha God.
Trump Picked a White Supremacist to be a Delegate
Donald Trump picked a white supremacist. His campaign selected the well-known nationalist to serve…
George Zimmerman Attempts to Auction Gun Used to Kill Trayvon Martin
Although the listing was quickly taken down, George Zimmerman and his actions have caused an…
London’s First Muslim Mayor Rejects Trump’s ‘Exception’ to Proposed Ban on Muslims
London’s first Muslim mayor, Sadiq Khan, dismissed the possibility of accepting an “exception” to Trump’s…
Obama at Howard: Best Moments
The best moments from President Obama at Howard University’s 2016 Commencement Ceremony.
(Full Transcript) President Obama’s Howard Commencement Speech
Check out the full transcript of President Obama’s Howard Commencement remarks at the University’s 2016…
[EXCLUSIVE] Charlamagne: ‘Hillary Wasn’t Pandering With Hot Sauce Comment’
BlackEnterprise.com asks Charlamagne about the infamous Hillary Clinton hot-sauce incident.
OP-ED: Ban the Box for Better Health
Risa Lavizzo-Mourey, President and CEO Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, on why we must ban the…
[EXCLUSIVE] Charlamagne: ‘The Soul of the Country is at Stake’
BlackEnterprise.com caught up with Charlamagne to talk about his role as the Respect My Vote!…
Obama’s Best Jokes From His Final White House Correspondents’ Dinner
A roundup of President Obama’s funniest jokes from his final White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
Reactions to Larry Wilmore’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner Speech
Here’s what people had to say about Larry Wilmore dropping the n-word at President Obama’s…
Charles Koch To Skip Convention, ‘Possibly’ Back Hillary
On Sunday billionaire conservative donor, Charles Koch, discussed his plans to skip his own party’s…
Rep. Donna Edwards Could Make History Today
Today the voters of Maryland have the chance to make history. If Donna Edwards…
Armstrong Williams Gets Booed By Black Leaders
In his opening remarks Armstrong Williams forcefully proclaimed that “not everything in America is about…
Watch Spike Lee’s Powerful Ad for Bernie Sanders
With the New York primary quickly approaching, Sanders has called in backup from his fellow…
Watch Hillary Clinton and Bill de Blasio’s Awkward ‘C.P. Time’ Joke
Here’s that video of Hillary Clinton and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio making everyone uncomfortable…
Why Trump’s Own Kids Won’t Be Voting For Him
In the latest embarrassment for the Trump campaign, Donald Trump’s own kids will be unable…
Bill Clinton Clashes With Activists Over 1994 Crime Bill
At a rally in support of his wife, Bill Clinton clashed with activists protesting his…
On World Health Day, A Celebration of Michelle Obama’s Advocacy
In honor of World Health Day, let’s take a look back at the work of…
Obama on Trump’s Mexican Border Wall: “Good Luck With That.”
During a daily White House briefing on Tuesday, President Obama discussed what he called the…
The Panama Papers: 3 Things You Need To Know
The documents, which belong to Panamanian law firm, Mossack Fonseca, provide details of the offshore…
Trump Supporters Paint Over Memorial Honoring Deceased Omega Psi Phi Student
The students stayed up late into the night on Friday to finish painting the rock…
Hillary Clinton Surprised Everyone at Black Girls Rock, Here’s What She Had to Say!
Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton made a surprise appearance at the 2016 Black Girls Rock!…
Sanders Campaign Holds All-Women Roundtable in Harlem
On Friday Bernie Sanders’ campaign held an invite-only roundtable discussion in Harlem, New York.
Congressional Black Caucus PAC Faces Sharp Criticism
The CBC PAC’s decision to pass on endorsing Rep. Donna Edwards has led to increased…
Hillary’s Home: Clinton Holds Harlem Rally at Historic Apollo Theatre
On Wednesday Hillary Clinton held a rally at Harlem’s Apollo Theatre.
Trump’s Campaign Manager Charged With Battery
On Tuesday, Donald Trump’s campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, was charged with one count of simple…
By The Numbers: Delegate Count
Here’s an update on where the candidate stand so far in the delegate count.
Hip Hop Caucus Founder, Rev. Yearwood Launches Respect My Vote!
BE Politics caught up with Hip-Hop Caucus founder and CEO, Rev. Yearwood to discuss the…
BREAKING: Obama Speaks on Brussels Attacks
During a speech to the Cuban people at the Gran Teatro de la Havana, President…
GOP Refusing to Allow Hearing for Obama’s SCOTUS Pick, Merrick Garland
After weeks of speculation, President Obama has nominated D.C. Circuit Court Judge, Merrick Garland, to…
A Conversation With John Kasich
John Kasich, the two-term current governor of Ohio, has built his campaign on a message…
How the Presidential Candidates Are Reacting to the Violence at Trump’s Rallies
Reactions to the disturbing incidents of violence at Donald Trump’s rallies have pouring in from…
Voter Demographics for FL, NC, OH, IL and MO
Here’s a look at the voter demographics of the states holding March 15 primaries.
Ben Carson Endorses Donald Trump
On Friday, former presidential candidate Ben Carson formally endorsed Donald Trump for the GOP presidential…
Missouri Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal Leads Record-Breaking 39-Hour Filibuster
This week Missouri state senator, Maria Chappelle-Nadal, has been making headlines with her heroic stance…
Black Protestor Viciously Assaulted at Trump Rally
On Wednesday, a black man was brutally assaulted by a Donald Trump supporter at a…
Dalai Lama on Trump: ‘That’s your business’
The Dalai Lama offered up an amusing answer to a question on Trump posed by…
[OP-ED] Rubio and Cruz Opposed the Violence Against Women Act: Voters Must Oppose their Candidacy
Former mayor of Little Rock, Arkansas, and current DNC Women’s Caucus Chair, Lottie Shackelford, on…
Everything You Need to Know About Tonight’s Univision Democratic Debate in Miami
Tonight Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders will meet in Miami to face off for the…
Flint Sees Record-Breaking Voter Turnout, Polls to Run Out of Ballots
On Tuesday night, Flint residents came out in droves to cast their votes for the…
Colin Powell: There’s a Level of Intolerance in Some Parts of the Republican Party
Gen. Colin Powell, the first black Secretary of State, and former chairman of the Joint…
The #FreeChrisChristie Tweets You Need to See
Last week, Chris Christie left the country speechless with his endorsement of Donald Trump. Here’s…
Hillary Clinton Holds Super Tuesday Victory Rally in NYC
Addressing Republican efforts to weaken unions, Clinton promised attendees that she would continue to advocate…
Ben Carson Doesn’t See “Political Path Forward”
After a dismal Super Tuesday performance, it seems the end has come for the Ben…
[RECAP] Black Enterprise Candidate Watch – Wednesday, March 2, 2016
Check out the BE Candidate Watch on Periscope, every Wednesday morning at 12:30PM EST. You’ll…
How Blacks Voted on Super Tuesday
Here’s a look at how African Americans voted this year on Super Tuesday.
Black History Month: Tim Scott, U.S. Senator
Tim Scott (R-S.C.) made history on Capitol Hill as the first African American to be…
For Clinton and Sanders, Nomination May Be All Over But the Shouting After Super Tuesday
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton can expect a very good day on Super Tuesday…
GOP Super Tuesday for Some and Possibly Super Doomsday for Others
The stage is set for the GOP Super Tuesday primaries, with polls showing Trump’s commanding…
Black History Month: Susan E. Rice, U.S. National Security Advisor
U.S. National Security Advisor Susan E. Rice coordinates intelligence, foreign policy, and military effort; oversees…
DNC Discusses Supreme Court Controversy, Voting Rights
The hyper-partisan battle between the GOP and Democratic parties. over the nomination of a Supreme…
[WATCH] Bernie Sanders Talks “Broken” Justice System, Marijuana and More on The Breakfast Club
On Friday morning, 2016 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders called into The Breakfast Club, a popular…
Black History Month: Colin Powell, U.S. Secretary of State
Retired four-star U.S. Army general Colin Powell became the 65th U.S. Secretary of State in…
[RECAP] Black Enterprise Candidate Watch – Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016
Check out the BE Candidate Watch on Periscope, every Wednesday morning at 10:30AM EST. You’ll…
#WhichHillary? Twitter Users Voice Concerns with Clinton’s Record
On Thursday morning, Twitter users voiced their displeasure with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton using the…
Black History Month: Condoleezza Rice, U.S. Secretary of State
In January 2005 Condoleezza Rice became the first African American woman to serve as Secretary…
Black History Month: Barack Obama, President of the United States
After winning 52.9% of the vote in 2008, Barack Obama was sworn in as the…
B.E. Political Dictionary: Super Tuesday
In addition to ironing out potential kinks for party leaders, Super Tuesday was also designed…