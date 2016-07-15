CURLFEST 2016: A Celebration of Curls

A recap of this year's annual CURLFEST, hosted by the Curly Girl Collective

(Image: Shawn Arlington)

Talk about #BLACKGIRLMAGIC! It was curls and kinks galore at Prospect Park, in Brooklyn, New York Sunday, June 26th 2016. The melanin levels were at an all-time high as thousands of energized women united to celebrate their natural hair, festive fashion and funky art. Co-founders Charisse, Gia, Melody, Simone and Tracey made it their mission to “create innovative experience that harness the energy of the natural hair movement and showcase the best brands for modern women of color.”

The power house behind CurlFest is Curly Girl Collective, founder Charisse describes the experiential marketing group as a small business “comprised of five very hard working women (with different focal areas) that help to make this ship sail as smooth as possible…. a connector for brands, bloggers and their consumers. Our events get people away from their computers and devices to face to face and interacting with the brands/people they trust and love.”

Since the beginning of the Curly Girl Collective movement in 2011 the five co-founders have gone from curating small events and panels for women with natural hair to launching CurlFest in 2014 which has quadrupled in the number of attendees, clients and sponsors.

Charisse believes what makes Curly Girl Collective and CurlFest different is “the sense of community that is created trough the movement. Prior to the very first CurlFest in 2014 the co-founders planned to “reach more people- connect more people to the brands and bloggers they love and have fun celebrating natural beauty.”

Curly Girl Collective, a small business itself, turned Prospect Park into the perfect place for small natural hair care companies to make their mark on the ever expanding beauty industry.

The goodie bags were stuffed with products from vendors including SheaMoisture, seven girls with seven stories who provide personal care products with natural ingredients; Tropic Isle Living, a holistic hair, skin and body care company and ORSHair Care which offers everything from natural hair care to hair restoration.

For all things kinky and curly, CURLFEST is definitely a must attend for 2017.

Curly Girl Collective is always looking for volunteers and interns. If you’re interested in getting involved please email info@curlygirlcollective.com In addition, continue to SUPPORT, spread the word and follow them on Instagram at @curlygirlcollective for updates!