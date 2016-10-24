5 Ways to Finish 2016 Stronger and Better Than Ever

Finish the year off with a bang

As 2016 draws closer to an end, it becomes increasingly tempting to lose focus and put your efforts toward finishing the year on cruise control. However, it is moments like this that can make or break your chance of successfully completing your goals for the year. Below are five things you can do to make sure you stay on track to finish the year strong and put 2017 on the path of success.

Get the hard stuff done.

Remember that one item on your to-do list that you have been dreading? Yes, that one. It’s time to get it done. Use this time as motivation to get that task done before the year ends so that you can start off the new year with a clean slate.

Get your network on!

This is the time of the year that companies and organizations let their hair down and celebrate their accomplishments and each other. If you are looking for your next job or business opportunity, then I would strongly suggest that you accept a few of those invitations to join the celebration. It’s a great way to meet new people and learn about opportunities on the horizon. According to a report from ABC News, 80% of today’s jobs are landed through networking. So dust off those dancing shoes, grab some business cards, and go make some new friends!

Control your portions.

The season to indulge is near! Along with all of the gatherings and festivities comes food. Lots of it. When attending gatherings, be aware of your portions and how often you find yourself indulging. Try drinking a glass of water or eating a light meal before you head out so you won’t have as big of an appetite when you get to your destination.

Create a holiday budget and stick to it.

Don’t fall victim to the “blue light” special! Before you head out to the stores, set your spending limit and make your shopping list. Identify who you plan to get gifts for (even yourself), and your spending limit. Total up the amount, and make sure it doesn’t exceed your spending limit. If it does, refine your per-person limit. While shopping, be sure to stay within your per-person limits. If you do happen to go slightly overboard on someone, make adjustments on your remaining per-person limits to compensate for your overage. No increases allowed!

Take charge of the year ahead.

Plan, plan, and plan some more. We all have things we want to accomplish in the upcoming year. Why not give it a deadline? Write down your list of goals that you wish to accomplish in 2017. Next to each goal, write the date that you want to achieve it. Then, break each goal into doable tasks that can be accomplished within the timeframe preceding the deadline. For example, if your goal is to write a book by July 2017, you could break that down to several monthly or weekly tasks.

Alicia Bowens is a visionary expert, IT professional, sought after speaker, author, coach, business owner, and radio host. She specializes in helping teen and single mothers achieve their dreams via her coaching programs, books, and workshops. Learn more about Alicia at www.aliciabowens.com and follow her on Twitter @alicia_bowens.