Black & LGBT in Corporate America

Pushing equal rights for all, BlackEnterprise.com highlights the struggles and triumphs of the Black LGBT community in the workplace and beyond.
homophobia

Black Homophobia Is Rooted in the Struggle Against White Supremacy

I decided to explore the roots of homophobia in the black community, beyond the most…

Supreme Court Debates Marriage Equality: LGBT People of Color Face Lifelong Hardship

From access to marriage equality and healthcare to freedom from police brutality and deportation, LGBT…

RuPaul Decoded: The Man, the Myth, The New Queen of All Media

More than a drag queen, RuPaul is a profitable brand that expands across various media…

Opinion: Gay Rights are Civil Rights

Why every citizen of the US has the right to political, economic and social freedom,…

Kim Burrell

Opinion: What Republicans Could Learn From Being Gay

Some argue that gay rights and civil rights are the same, while others, like Raynard…

Writer/Director Dee Rees Talks ‘Pariah’ & National Coming Out Day

Drawing from personal experiences, Dee Rees directs Pariah, the critically-acclaimed coming of age story of…

WATCH: Same-Sex Marriages Prove Good for Business

The legalization of same-sex marriages in New York has revealed a new consumer base for…

Homophobia in Sports: The Other Don’t Ask Don’t Tell

The world of sports is all about masculinity and competition, so being gay doesn’t coincide…

Black and LGBT in the Black Church

Kenyon Farrow says he was 10 years old when he learned that being openly gay…

Transgender journalist Tiq Milan

WATCH: Being Black & Transgender

Being Black and gay is a double minority, but writer Tiq Milan faces an even…

Black and Gay in Corporate America

Sabin D. Blake, 34, has navigated the professional obstacles of being African American and gay…

WATCH: The High Life – Brunch with Bevy Smith and Don Lemon

When the who’s who want to get together an evening of elegant dining and long-lasting…

National March for Lesbian/Gay Rights

Gay Rights vs. Civil Rights

Civil Rights and Gay Rights share many similarities, but those some would beg to differ.…

Black & Gay in Corporate America Black Enterprise cover July 2011

About This Issue: Coming Out At Work

Being Black in corporate America is hard enough but being Black and gay almost career…

WATCH: Don Lemon on Coming Out and Being ‘Transparent’ in the Black Community

See CNN anchor Don Lemon speak openly about the challenges of coming out in the…

More People of Color Identifying as LGBT

A new survey found that people of color were more likely to identify as LGBTQ…

US Presidents Decoded: 49 Milestones in LGBT History

From Abraham Lincoln to Barack Obama, US presidents have presided over many great moments in…

10 Black LGBT Trailblazers – Still Black & Proud

Members of the Black LGBT community often remain hidden but out and proud figures like…

Black LGBT Entertainers: Out & Proud

Since the recent news of New York’s legalization of same-sex marriages, political and social debate…

