Automotive Industry Celebrates Diversity

The first Diversity Volume Leadership Awards are coming up in January

The National Association of Minority Automobile Dealers (NAMAD) and IHS Automotive just announced the nominees for their inaugural Diversity Volume Leadership Awards. Preceding the North American International Auto Show, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, the invitation-only, DVL Awards, looks to celebrate segment leaders and focuses solely on multicultural automotive buyers.

NAMAD is a nonprofit organization that looks to pursue the presence and participation of minority businesses and diverse employees across all aspects of the automotive economic sector including advocating workplace and supplier diversity in the automotive manufacturing environment, supporting minority engagement in automotive manufacturing, and increasing the number of minority-owned dealerships in communities across America. The mission is to develop strategic relationships while advocating for the advancement of business policies and practices that will ensure diversity as a priority of all aspects of the American automotive industry.

Nominees for the DVL Awards have demonstrated the highest new vehicle registrations with ethnic, women, and millennial consumers. IHS Automotive utilized new registration data to determine the nominees based on 2015 model year U.S personal new vehicle registration volumes. This year’s awards are based on an analysis of more than 13 million personal new vehicle registrations.

Check out the nominees for the 2016 Diversity Volume Leadership Awards below:

Ethnic Volume Leaders by IHS Automotive Regions Great Lakes Region Chevrolet Equinox Chevrolet Malibu American Honda CR-V Mideast Region American Honda Accord American Honda CR-V Toyota Motor Sales RAV4 New England Region American Honda Accord American Honda Accord Toyota Motor Sales RAV4 Plains Region Chevrolet Silverado Ford Motor Company F-Series Toyota Motor Sales RAV4 Rocky Mountain Region Chevrolet Silverado Ford Motor Company F-Series RAM Ram Southeast Region American Honda Accord Toyota Motor Sales Camry Toyota Motor Sales Corolla Southwest Region Chevrolet Silverado Ford Motor Company F-Series RAM, Ram Western Region American Honda Accord American Honda Civic Toyota Motor Sales Corolla

Volume Leaders – Millennials and Women Top Women’s Vehicle American Honda Civic American Honda CR-V Toyota Motor Sales Corolla Top Women’s Luxury Vehicle Buick Encore Lexus RX Mercedes-Benz, LLC C-Class Top Ethnic Millennial Vehicle American Honda Accord Toyota Motor Sales Camry Toyota Motor Sales Corolla

Volume Leaders by Ethnic Consumer Group Top Vehicle – African American American Honda Accord Nissan North America Altima Toyota Motor Sales Camry Top Vehicle – Hispanic American Honda Accord American Honda Civic Toyota Motor Sales Corolla Top Vehicle – Asian Pacific Islander American Honda Accord American Honda CR-V Toyota Motor Sales Camry Top Vehicle – Native American Chevrolet Silverado Ford Motor Company F-Series RAM Ram Top Luxury Vehicle – African American Cadillac SRX Lexus ES Mercedes-Benz, LLC C-Class Top Luxury Vehicle – Hispanic Lexus IS Lexus RX Mercedes-Benz, LLC C-Class Top Luxury Vehicle – Asian Pacific Islander Acura MDX Lexus RX Mercedes-Benz, LLC C-Class Top Luxury Vehicle – Native American Buick Enclave Buick Encore Buick Verano Top Overall Ethnic Vehicle (Luxury or Non-Luxury) American Honda Accord Toyota Motor Sales Camry Toyota Motor Sales Corolla

For more information on the DVL awards be sure to visit www.namad.org and www.ihs.com/automotive. Follow hashtags #DVLawards and DVLawards2016 for updated news, winners, and more information.