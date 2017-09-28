Dell Appoints Former SAP Exec Brian Reaves as Chief Diversity Officer

Reaves is now responsible for driving gender and diversity at the tech giant

Dell has appointed Brian Reaves, a former executive at multinational software corporation SAP, as its new chief diversity and inclusion officer. With this role, Reaves will run Dell’s global equality and inclusion initiatives in effort to advance the company’s commitment to growing a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. In addition to partnering with Dell leaders and employees to promote diversity internally, Reaves will cultivate partnerships with groups like the Human Rights Campaign and Black Enterprise to drive diversity throughout the industry.

“Inclusivity is the cornerstone of our culture at Dell,” said Karen Quintos, Dell’s chief customer officer, in a statement. “Embracing the unique perspectives of our 140,000 employees around the world not only makes for a welcoming workplace where our teams thrive, but we’re also able to better serve our entire customer base by reflecting their diverse perspectives. Put simply, a diverse range of ideas, perspectives and experience drives innovation, and so when we cultivate a culture of inclusivity, both our employees and our customers win.”

Reaves has over 30 years of experience as a seasoned executive and engineer and a track record of success in advancing diversity and inclusion within the tech industry. Prior to joining Dell, he served as a senior vice president and head of Diversity & Inclusion within SAP’s Office of the CEO, where he focused on the development and implementation of D&I strategies and tactics that drove sustainable business value. He began his career as a software developer at Xerox Corp.

Along with working at well-established companies, Reaves has experience driving business and technology innovation at startups and across multiple industries including cloud computing, supply chain, healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and utilities. Working as an engineer, executive, and diversity leader has given him a distinctive perspective on diversity and inclusion in relation to customer innovation and business value.