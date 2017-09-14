Office Depot Appoints Jerri Devard as New Chief Marketing Officer

The former ADT executive is bringing her talents and business acumen to Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc., a major retail provider of office supplies and business-related products and services, has tapped Jerri DeVard as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). The announcement about DeVard, a senior executive with more than 30 years of marketing and leadership experience under her belt, was made Thursday. In her new role, she will lead brand strategy and oversee the integration of all marketing and communications initiatives at the company. DeVard will also be responsible for driving growth and implementing strategic marketing activities to build brand equity and increase market share.

(Image: Jerri DeVard)

“Office Depot has a strong foundation in place and I am eager to build on that and help propel the business forward as the company continues to focus on strategies that drive innovation and fuel growth,” said DeVard in a press release. “This is a great time to come on board and I’m thrilled to be an integral part of Office Depot’s transformation.”

Prior to joining Office Depot, DeVard spent the last three years serving as the senior vice president and chief marketing officer for The ADT Corp., the nation’s largest security company. She has also held various marketing leadership positions for large global brands including Nokia, Verizon, and Citigroup. In addition, she sits on the Board of Directors for Under Armour and Cars.com.

DeVard will report directly to Gerry Smith, who was appointed as Office Depot’s Chief Executive Officer in January.

“Jerri has tremendous insight and experience leading global marketing efforts for world-class consumer brands, with a proven record of delivering business results while acting as a change agent,” said Smith in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Jerri to Office Depot as her leadership and fresh perspective will be instrumental in driving a more integrated omnichannel marketing approach that builds brand loyalty and positions the company for growth. I look forward to partnering with Jerri in building the new Office Depot. ”

In 2005, DeVard was named on Black Enterprise’s 75 Most Powerful African Americans in Corporate America list. The following year the HBCU grad was recognized among the Black Enterprise 50 Most Powerful Black Women in Business.