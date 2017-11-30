Russell Simmons, Latest Accused of Sexual Assault, Steps Down From His Ventures

Another mighty man falls from grace

Variety broke the news that Russell Simmons has officially stepped down as head of his companies after an allegation that he committed sexual assault.

Writer Jenny Lumet in a post for the Hollywood Reporter described in detail an encounter with Simmons in which she accuses him of sexually violating her.

Simmons met Lumet at a restaurant when she was 24 years old. She says that the hip-hop mogul, who had previously pursued her aggressively after initially meeting her at a nightclub, offered her a ride home.

She alleges that instead of taking her home, Simmons had his driver take her to his apartment. Then, according to her claim, Simmons and the driver worked together to force her into his apartment:

You moved me into a bedroom. I said, “Wait.” You said nothing.

I made the trade in my mind. I thought “just keep him calm and you’ll get home.” Maybe another person would have thought differently, or not made the trade.

It was dark, but not pitch dark. You closed the door.

At that point, I simply did what I was told.

There was penetration. At one point you were only semi-erect and appeared frustrated. Angry? I remember being afraid that you would deem that my fault and become violent. I did not know if you were angry, but I was afraid that you were.

I desperately wanted to keep the situation from escalating. I wanted you to feel that I was not going to be difficult. I wanted to stay as contained as I could.

You told me to turn over on my stomach. You said something about a part of my body. You did not ejaculate inside me.

When it was over, I got my clothes and quickly went down in the elevator by myself. You didn’t try to stop me. I went home in a taxi. I was grateful to be secure in my home. I never told anyone this story until October 27th of this year (after the Harvey Weinstein story was in the news, but weeks before the first public claims were made against you), when I told a girlfriend from childhood.

Simmons has founded several companies. He recently sold one of his businesses, the RushCard for $147 million.