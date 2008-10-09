 Career - Black Enterprise

Career

Simone Manuel

Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Offers Advice on Swimming and Life

“Swimming allows you to learn good social skills, work hard, set goals and communicate better.…

Career Advice

Nicole Roberts Jones on ‘Finding Your Fierce’

Nicole Roberts Jones is on a mission to bring out the best in each woman.…

Learn the Art of Effectively Mastering Time Management in 4 Steps

Mastering time management can set you apart from your competitors. Become a master by practicing…

7 Tips To Help You Stay On Task When You Work From Home

While it’s not always easy to stay on task — even when you’re working on…

Top Careers

Winning in Real Estate: How One Woman Has Found Multimillion-Dollar Success

Jane Bond reached a recent landmark in her career: She represented the owners of a…

Live in These States? You May Want to Consider Remote Work

A recent report by FlexJobs lists the states that offer the most remote work along…

Young Black Professionals Can Learn From This Wall Street Titan’s Winning Strategy

Raymond J. McGuire, the global head of corporate and investment banking for the financial leviathan…

Cool Jobs

Kwame Thomison

Coffee With: Asana Engineer Kwame Thomison

Learn more about the career path of Kwame Thomison, an Engineering Site Lead at Asana…

Carol H. Williams is Inducted Into the American Advertising Federation’s Hall of Fame

Visionary advertising veteran, Carol H. Williams, will be inducted into the American Advertising Federation’s Hall…

From Intern to Mogul: 5 Celebrities Who Were Once Interns

In light of Chance the Rapper’s quest for a new intern read about the business…

Changing Lanes

abu dhabi

10 Things I Learned Working As A Black Woman in Abu Dhabi

To say that living and working in Abu Dhabi is an experience of a lifetime…

4 Reasons Why You Need to Move Out of the U.S. for At Least a Year

Here’s what you need to know if you are thinking about moving out of the…

5 Tips Every Career-Driven Woman Needs to Know to Become an Entrepreneur

If you have an entrepreneurial drive and still working a 9-5, then consider developing a…

How To

change

“The only woman in the room” & how to change that by 2186

With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…

manage

Ask Sheree: How to Manage an Overload of Work

It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…

