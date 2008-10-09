Career
Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Offers Advice on Swimming and Life
“Swimming allows you to learn good social skills, work hard, set goals and communicate better.…Read More »
Career Advice
Nicole Roberts Jones on ‘Finding Your Fierce’
Nicole Roberts Jones is on a mission to bring out the best in each woman.…
Learn the Art of Effectively Mastering Time Management in 4 Steps
Mastering time management can set you apart from your competitors. Become a master by practicing…
7 Tips To Help You Stay On Task When You Work From Home
While it’s not always easy to stay on task — even when you’re working on…
Top Careers
Winning in Real Estate: How One Woman Has Found Multimillion-Dollar Success
Jane Bond reached a recent landmark in her career: She represented the owners of a…
Live in These States? You May Want to Consider Remote Work
A recent report by FlexJobs lists the states that offer the most remote work along…
Young Black Professionals Can Learn From This Wall Street Titan’s Winning Strategy
Raymond J. McGuire, the global head of corporate and investment banking for the financial leviathan…
Cool Jobs
Coffee With: Asana Engineer Kwame Thomison
Learn more about the career path of Kwame Thomison, an Engineering Site Lead at Asana…
Carol H. Williams is Inducted Into the American Advertising Federation’s Hall of Fame
Visionary advertising veteran, Carol H. Williams, will be inducted into the American Advertising Federation’s Hall…
From Intern to Mogul: 5 Celebrities Who Were Once Interns
In light of Chance the Rapper’s quest for a new intern read about the business…
Changing Lanes
10 Things I Learned Working As A Black Woman in Abu Dhabi
To say that living and working in Abu Dhabi is an experience of a lifetime…
4 Reasons Why You Need to Move Out of the U.S. for At Least a Year
Here’s what you need to know if you are thinking about moving out of the…
5 Tips Every Career-Driven Woman Needs to Know to Become an Entrepreneur
If you have an entrepreneurial drive and still working a 9-5, then consider developing a…