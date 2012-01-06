10 Side Jobs to Help You Transition into Self-Employment

Earn extra money while prepping to become your own boss

Entrepreneurship may not be for everyone, especially if you’re used to the hands-off perks and stability of being the employee. There are ways to know whether self-employment is for you. And you can earn extra income while exploring your options.

It’s great to be able to test the entrepreneurship waters before making the big dive into the world of starting your own business. The Young Entrepreneurs Council gives 10 side jobs that will help you not only earn extra cash, but find out whether self-employment is the right option for you.

Read more at Brazen Careerist …