BE-Executives

Follow us on:
← 12 Top Innovators of Marketing and Advertising
Against a backdrop in which the buying power of African-Americans continues to grow and…
Hi, this is Darian V. Graves (DVG) owner of The African Truth Inc. Today, we’re running a special, for Black History Month, on our history t-shirts for schools in all colors. We took a serious approach to the demeaning of people of color in movies, lectures, and books in Egypt today by making Kemet: The Africa Truth video book, narrated by myself. This DVD is offered free with purchase of one of our Kemet T-shirts. Kemet: The African Truth book is also on sale.
The African Truth prides itself on making Eco-friendly products and our 100% cotton T-shirts are naturally printed with Ring Spun Ink. This special also come with a free “Kemet: The African Truth” DVD or “Martin Luther King Jr: Liberty” DVD with each purchase of a shirt. Preview Kemet & MLK stunning video book DVDs on our website: http://www.theafricantruth.com
Call 313-646-5708 for pricing
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Advertisement
Hi, this is Darian V. Graves (DVG) owner of The African Truth Inc. Today, we’re running a special, for Black History Month, on our history t-shirts for schools in all colors. We took a serious approach to the demeaning of people of color in movies, lectures, and books in Egypt today by making Kemet: The Africa Truth video book, narrated by myself. This DVD is offered free with purchase of one of our Kemet T-shirts. Kemet: The African Truth book is also on sale.
The African Truth prides itself on making Eco-friendly products and our 100% cotton T-shirts are naturally printed with Ring Spun Ink. This special also come with a free “Kemet: The African Truth” DVD or “Martin Luther King Jr: Liberty” DVD with each purchase of a shirt. Preview Kemet & MLK stunning video book DVDs on our website: http://www.theafricantruth.com
Call 313-646-5708 for pricing