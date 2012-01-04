4 Don’ts When Sending E-mails in the Workplace

Avoid these common communication mistakes at your job

Many communication snafus can happen via e-mail, and they can be especially damaging when corresponding with on-the-job peers. Whether it’s the tone or the execution, one always wants to ensure the right message is being sent.

Oftentimes, some common practices when sending emails can be outdated and have the opposite effect of what was intended. Brazen Careerist details four e-mail mistakes to avoid, helping you to communicate effectively while in the workplace.

Read more at Brazen Careerist …