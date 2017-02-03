5 Simple Ways to Close Out Your Work Week

Your Monday will thank you

(Image: iStock.com/OcusFocus)

It’s the end of the week and since around noon you’ve had one foot facing the door. You can’t wait to run off into the weekend, leaving all things work-related behind and you owe it to yourself to do just that.

However, before you shut down that computer, grab your jacket, and hightail it out the door, there are a few simple things you simply must do that may feel like a task now but will certainly pay off later.

Close out those lingering emails. See those emails that you’ve been flagging all week? Decide, right now, if it is imperative for you to address these emails now or if they can wait until the following week. If there is an email that’s been flagged for weeks it may be time to un-flag it and move on. Reply to those people that are awaiting your response and send follow-ups to those you are waiting to hear from. Write down Monday’s tasks. Prepare for the start of next week at the end of this one. Make a list that is organized based on importance and priorities so that when you get to work you already know what needs to be done. Clean your workspace. Monday’s are tough, but arriving to work to a clean space to generate clear thoughts makes it a little bit easier. Take a few minutes at the end of your week to organize papers, put away folders, throw out what you no longer need, and dust off your desk. Update your calendar. There are very few things more essential to your productivity than a work calendar that is up-to-date and organized. Use your calendar to keep track of follow-ups, deadlines, meetings, and pending tasks. Having your next week mapped out before you get there allows you to dive right in come Monday morning. Check with your colleagues. You never want to be the one holding up the process. At the close of each week, be sure to ask your colleagues if there is anything they may need from you and let them know what you need from them. This is a great way to stay on top of things, cover your bases, and show that you’re a team player.

Have any personal week closing rituals that are left off this list? Do share!

Safon Floyd is the Digital Editor at Black Enterprise. Follow her @accordingtofon.