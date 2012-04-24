Event Program Coordinator
The Event Program Coordinator is an integral member of the Events Department and assists with…Read more »
The Event Program Coordinator is an integral member of the Events Department and assists with…Read more »
GENERAL
Responsible to the Vice President/Director of Operations – BLACK ENTERPRISE Events.
Provide administrative and clerical support…
BLACK ENTERPRISE is looking for an experienced Editor/Digital Content Producer to fill the position of…Read more »
ABFF VENTURES LLC.
Position: Sr. Manager or Director, Sponsorship Sales & Multi Media…
Provide general administrative and personal support to office of the company’s President & CEO.Read more »