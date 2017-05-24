Administrative Coordinator – Events Department

About Black Enterprise:

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers.

Whether you are in corporate America, work for a smaller firm, or in business for yourself, one thing’s for certain: your spouse, children, and clients are not numbers on a spreadsheet, they are real, and they are counting on you to perform.

Results are the only yardstick for success that matters, especially in these troubled times. And that’s why every aspect of BLACK ENTERPRISE is focused on what gets results – results that produce a better standard of living for you and your family,

BLACK ENTERPRISE affirms your aspirations and provides the tools to achieve them through our four content channels: Publishing, Digital, Broadcast, and Events

Please send résumé & cover letter to:

hibbertn@blackenterprise.com

Natalie M. Hibbert, VP of Human Resources