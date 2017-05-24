Administrative Coordinator – Events Department

GENERAL
- Responsible to the Vice President/Director of Operations – BLACK ENTERPRISE Events.
- Provide administrative and clerical support to the Event Managers and Coordinators, as directed.
- Maintain thorough and ongoing knowledge of all stages of individual programs, products and projects.
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Perform administrative functions including, but not limited to, typing internal and external correspondence, ensuring that all output conforms to company’s standards of style and format.
- Lead liaison with the registration vendor.
- Assist marketing team with all marketing initiatives for each event.
- Research and select vendors for awards, attendee gift bags, etc.
- Solicit agenda items and produce written agenda for weekly staff meetings. Log action items for review at next weekly meeting.
- Maintain department attendance and coordinate the logistics of all internal meetings.
- Develop and maintain an effective system for tracking and processing invoices and check requests.
- Develop and maintain a cohesive filing system for contracts and sensitive/confidential material.
- Process and distribute event staff cash advances for travel and business expenses.
- Assist in coordination of travel and lodging, to and from events, for staff and VIP Guests.
- Manage on-site staff event office and provide assistance and support to staff and attendees.
- Track and maintain departmental supply inventory.
- Proactively screen telephone calls, check events email accounts, and respond to inquiries and requests for information.
- Assist with projects assigned by Event Managers and Coordinators.
- Solicit potential event attendees and/or exhibitors.
- Process all incoming mail each morning and afternoon.
- Participate in the Receptionist Relief Rotation schedule as determined by the Director of Operations.
- Perform other tasks and duties, as directed.
About Black Enterprise:
BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers.
Whether you are in corporate America, work for a smaller firm, or in business for yourself, one thing’s for certain: your spouse, children, and clients are not numbers on a spreadsheet, they are real, and they are counting on you to perform.
Results are the only yardstick for success that matters, especially in these troubled times. And that’s why every aspect of BLACK ENTERPRISE is focused on what gets results – results that produce a better standard of living for you and your family,
BLACK ENTERPRISE affirms your aspirations and provides the tools to achieve them through our four content channels: Publishing, Digital, Broadcast, and Events
Please send résumé & cover letter to:
hibbertn@blackenterprise.com
Natalie M. Hibbert, VP of Human Resources
