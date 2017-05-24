The Event Program Coordinator is an integral member of the Events Department and assists with all aspects of program development and speaker management. This role is primarily responsible for developing, implementing, and executing all of the company’s events program agendas. This position will report directly to the VP, Event Operations and Events Program Manager and will also work closely with the executive team and other departments.

About Black Enterprise:

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers.

Whether you are in corporate America, work for a smaller firm, or in business for yourself, one thing’s for certain: your spouse, children, and clients are not numbers on a spreadsheet, they are real, and they are counting on you to perform.

Results are the only yardstick for success that matters, especially in these troubled times. And that’s why every aspect of BLACK ENTERPRISE is focused on what gets results – results that produce a better standard of living for you and your family,

BLACK ENTERPRISE affirms your aspirations and provides the tools to achieve them through our four content channels: Publishing, Digital, Broadcast, and Events

hibbertn@blackenterprise.com

Natalie M. Hibbert, VP of Human Resources