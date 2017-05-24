The Event Program Coordinator is an integral member of the Events Department and assists with all aspects of program development and speaker management. This role is primarily responsible for developing, implementing, and executing all of the company’s events program agendas. This position will report directly to the VP, Event Operations and Events Program Manager and will also work closely with the executive team and other departments.
Event Coordination
- Serve as a liaison between executive team and events department as it relates to program updates.
- Responsible for updating event agendas in a timely manner and distributing to all staff.
- Monitor programming timeline to meet desired outcomes
- Ensure database(s) maintenance of potential speakers, confirmed speakers, prospect information and mailing list Maintain department speaker database for all events
- Organize and establish program meetings on regular basis with designated individuals to stay abreast of program content, updates/changes, etc.
- Work closely with travel coordinator to ensure that all speaker air and ground travel is complete
- Continually monitor the program’s timeline and make recommendations to the Program Director
- Assist with the development of public relations and communications strategies to support program goals and increase awareness
- Schedule and maintain communication with speakers and vendors; and coordinates and monitors event timeline, run-down, etc.
Information Management
- Assist in coordinating promotional materials including the event program agendas, brochures, newsletters, and other materials as needed to promote the events
- Maintain and distribute current agendas and rundowns to employees, staff, and sponsors
- Collaborate with Events and Digital staff to implement information on Event websites and social media platforms.
- Reviews content on website to ensure accuracy and consistency.
Production
• Interface with outside vendors and assist with onsite production including AV set-up and show/session presentations
• Produce (in conjunction with outside vendors and Content Producers.) rundowns and scripts
• Work collaboratively with assigned project teams as assigned
• Create schedule and resource requirements to ensure programs are properly scheduled, properly budgeted managed and executed
• Facilitate AV and staging needs including all technical staff requirements, presentation show flow and cues
• Provide weekly status report on project progress
About Black Enterprise:
BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BLACK ENTERPRISE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers.
Whether you are in corporate America, work for a smaller firm, or in business for yourself, one thing’s for certain: your spouse, children, and clients are not numbers on a spreadsheet, they are real, and they are counting on you to perform.
Results are the only yardstick for success that matters, especially in these troubled times. And that’s why every aspect of BLACK ENTERPRISE is focused on what gets results – results that produce a better standard of living for you and your family,
BLACK ENTERPRISE affirms your aspirations and provides the tools to achieve them through our four content channels: Publishing, Digital, Broadcast, and Events
hibbertn@blackenterprise.com
Natalie M. Hibbert, VP of Human Resources
