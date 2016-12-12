Freelance Editor, Personal Finance

BLACK ENTERPRISE is looking for an experienced Editor/Digital Content Producer to fill the position of Freelance Personal Finance Editor. This person will cover the financial issues impacting African Americans—including budgeting, credit, debt, investing, homeownership, taxes, insurance, and estate planning—and must be able to translate them into engaging content that will help our audience build wealth.

Responsibilities

Produce and post daily content, at the direction of the Digital Managing Editor, to BlackEnterprise.com.

Work with the Executive Managing Editor to develop, write and edit stories and packages related to personal finance for Black Enterprise magazine.

Develop and maintain an ongoing content calendar.

Work with Black Enterprise content team and contributors to broaden and deepen coverage of personal finance issues of concern to the Black Enterprise audience and representation of African American personal finance experts across all media platforms.

Work flexibly in a matrix business structure requiring communication and interaction with multimedia platforms (print, broadcast, events, social), audience development/marketing, creative services, operations, online and product development, marketing and ad sales.

Performs other related duties and assignments, as required.

Skills

At least 3 years of online editorial/content production experience, with a proven ability to generate original ideas and develop successful online content

Excellent web headline and copywriting skills and a deep knowledge of editorial SEO best practices

Sound knowledge of content creation, application development, content management systems and user interaction in an online environment

Strong familiarity with web publishing and social media tools and technologies

Must be familiar with what makes content on the web sticky, viral, and able to drive important business metrics

Excellent computer skills with working knowledge of WordPress.

Ability to work remotely as part of in a team environment with flexible work schedule.

Exceptional communication skills and ability to work with cross-functional teams

Ability to set priorities and deadlines

Bachelors degree required

Please send résumé & cover letter to:

hibbertn@blackenterprise.com

Natalie M. Hibbert, VP of Human Resources