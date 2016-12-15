5 Powerful Strategies You Must Consider for 2017

These strategies will help you create positive changes in your life, and position you for a better year ahead

Are you ready to close out 2016, and enter 2017 with a clean slate?

There are a few concepts you should consider, for entering the new year. If you are ready for positive changes in your life and want 2017 to be your best year yet, follow these five strategies to help you stay on the right track.

1. Mindset

It all starts in your mind. Don’t go into 2017 with the same old mindset; thinking the same negative thoughts. The way you think determines what manifests in your life. If you have a limited mindset, your life will be limited. But, when you decide to take the limits off, your mind your life is limitless. Whatever you think in your mind is what you attract in your life. So, be careful of how you’re thinking going into the new year.

2. Manifest

What do you want to manifest in 2017? How much money do you want to make? What type of relationship do you want to have? As you think about what you want to manifest in your life, you must give yourself permission to receive those things. Once you give yourself permission, it’s up to you to do the work. You can’t manifest what you desire if you don’t put in the work, time, or commitment. You must see your success before it happens, and then you will begin to make it manifest.

3. Money

Most people desire to make more money in the new year. This is a very good thing, but you must have a strategy or plan to make more money. More money won’t just fall in your lap. You must be intentional about how much money you want to create this coming year. If you desire to make six-figures in 2017, how do you plan to make that happen? You must be strategic about how many clients you need, how many books you need to sell, and how many paid speaking engagements you need to have. Once you know that, then you need to create a plan to make these things happen. Wishing and hoping to make six-figures will not make it manifest—it takes a plan.

4. Mastery

Having mastery is all about perfecting your craft and expertise. This upcoming new year, make sure you dominate in your field. This means taking the necessary actions to operate in excellence. If your expertise is technology, then make it a priority to learn the newest skills or program, to set yourself apart from others in your industry. When you are a master in your industry, you can charge top dollars and choose who you work with. This New Year’s holiday, make a commitment to be a master in your field, and dominate your industry.

5. Momentum

In this new year, carry the momentum you’ve built from the previous year. The success you have created in 2016 must be the driving force to propel you in 2017. It takes constant momentum to keep you going, because you are only as good as the last thing you have accomplished. Success is like building blocks; one block is the foundation for the next block, and another block will go on top of that one. Don’t underestimate the small strides you have created, because it all will help you work toward your common goal.

This New Year’s, begin to use some of the powerful strategies I have shared. When you begin to create a blueprint—like the one I have given you to focus on—your year should be everything you desire and more. For 2017, focus on shifting your mindset, manifesting your desires, creating the amount of money you want, becoming the master in your industry, and allowing the momentum you’ve built to carry you through to your next level.

This article was written by BOSS Network Influencer, Priscilla Q. Williams.

Priscilla Q. Williams is a Registered Nurse, Global Nurse Educator, Speaker, Author and Certified Overflow Coach. She helps women see their brilliance and live the life they truly desire. Learn more about Priscilla via her website at www.priscillaqwilliams.com and follow her on Twitter @p_williams1.