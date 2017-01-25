5 Public Speaking Lessons From a Presentation Gone Wrong

I’m the founder of a successful digital and creative agency with 15 employees. And even though I speak in front of large audiences on a regular basis, I’ve had my fair share of embarrassing moments.

One of these stands out in particular. I was invited to present Sarah Bird, CEO of Moz, at the Seattle Interactive Conference. Since I wasn’t the main speaker, I never would’ve imagined that day to be one of the most embarrassing moments in my life. I’ll admit, however, that it has taught me so much about public speaking and being in the limelight as a business owner. Here are my takeaways that put that incident in perspective.

Be Humble

Before the conference, I had already planned for my introduction. I knew most presenters would be reading a script of the speakers’ bios. I decided to go above and beyond and have mine memorized. Sounds like a good plan, but I made the mistake of thinking that I could just write my script the night before and commit it to memory easily. I didn’t go through my normal routine to prepare for presentations I felt were more important.

On the big day, the stage was ready. A staff member handed me the mic, and I walked out on stage. The audience laughed at my first few jokes, and I was feeling great. But, just as I started introducing Sarah and talking about her accomplishments, I stumbled over my words. My mind went blank.

Even if you present on a regular basis, don’t get over-confident. Even the pros slip once in awhile. Every moment you have on stage is a gift of people’s time and attention, so you should never turn it away by preparing inadequately.

Have All Materials Ready Beforehand

If you’re not able to commit your speech to memory, have a clear outline printed and easily accessible. Your cell phone is not a good substitute. I learned this the hard way when I forgot my lines when introducing Sarah. I had my cell phone propped on Sarah’s laptop in case I needed my notes, which I added the night before. I fumbled with my phone, trying to scroll to the right spot on the document, but the pressure of 500+ eyes got the best of me. What came out of my mouth next was a jumble of words. I tried to cut my humiliation short by abruptly ending my introduction: “Let’s give a warm welcome to Sarah Bird!” I felt like a huge failure.

Now, I make sure to have hard copies of everything I may need. In the event that I need to reference my notes, I have it in front of me. Try printing your material in a larger font with extra spacing to make the text easier to see and read. If you’re reading straight from a script, make sure to look up at the audience often. It keeps people engaged.