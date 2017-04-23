Conquer the Chaos! 9 Steps to Tackle Your To-do List with Ease [Part 1]

There always seems to be so much to do and not enough time to do it. Follow these steps to conquer the chaos in your life and get your to-do list done

(Image: iStock/andresr)

Parent. Spouse. Employee. Entrepreneur. Managing your daily tasks when wearing multiple hats can become overwhelming. Sometimes it feels like you’re busy being “busy,” but accomplishing nothing. Furthermore, each day seems to add more items to your to-do list.

In this two-part blog, I will share nine steps you can take now to conquer the chaos and put an end to that never-ending to-do list.

Identify your top goals. Do you want to write a book? Start a business? Get your home organized? Whatever your goals are, write them down in order of importance.

Write down all the tasks needed to accomplish each goal. Now that you have your goals listed, you want to identify all the tasks that you need to do to make your goal a reality. If you don’t know them all, start with the tasks that you do know. Trust me, once you get started doing the work, more tasks will come to mind.

Calculate how much time per day you have available to work on your tasks, then per week. This is where you say goodbye to those never-ending to-do lists. Have a moment of truth with yourself. How much time per day can you commit to completing the tasks you have written down? How much time per week? Write your daily and weekly number down.

Individually estimate each task. Review each task. Be realistic about the time it will take you to complete them, assuming no distractions. If there are things you must do before you can actually work on the task, then create additional subtasks and estimate them as well. Also, if your tasks exceed three or four hours, try breaking those down into smaller tasks as well. Remember, every minute or hour counts, so the more you account for those moments, the better picture you will have of the amount of time each task truly takes.

This is just the beginning of conquering the chaos of your to-do list. Stay tuned for Part 2, which is where the magic really begins. In Part 2, we will continue with steps 5-9 and help end your battle with multitasking once and for all. If you can’t wait and want to get access to all of the steps now, you can download the entire list at www.conquerthechaos.info.

This article was written by The BOSS Network Influencer, Alicia Bowens

Alicia Bowens is a visionary expert, an IT specialist, sought-after speaker, author, coach, business owner, and radio host. She specializes in helping teen and single mothers achieve their dreams via her coaching programs, books, and workshops.

Learn more about Alicia at www.aliciabowens.com.

Follow her on Twitter: @alicia_bowens.