How an Accountability Partner Can Help You Smash Your 2017 Goals!

The benefits of having an accountability partner

(Image: iStock.com/kali9)

Letâ€™s face it, we all have a goal or two that we set every year, but somewhere along the journey, the goal becomes less and less of a priority.

With so many distractions and the occasions in which life gets in the way, meeting your personal and professional goals can seem nearly impossible to achieve. Whether you are looking to lose a few extra pounds, launch a new business, or save to purchase a new home, an accountability partner can help you stay committed and focused.

Connecting with an accountability partner will help you to:

Keep Your Momentum

Sometimes, the journey to accomplishing your goals can mean a bumpy and hard road. It can be easy to lose interest when the road gets tough. Your partner can help you stay committed and work toward slaying your goals.

Bounce Ideas Off of Each Other



Four eyes are better than two, right? Your partner can be an ear and a set of eyes to help you discover a new perspective that may not have been obvious to you.

Provide Support

There are going to be times when you just want to vent or need someone to talk to about your specific needs. Itâ€™s good to be able to have a partner that can empathize with you because they are familiar with your journey.

Challenge Yourself

No one ever accomplishes their goals by staying stagnant! You should strive to be a better version of yourself each and every day. Your partner can help you see beyond your current circumstances. Remember, if it were easy, you would already be doing it!

Keep YourselfÂ Focused

This is a big one! Staying focused is one of the hardest things to accomplish these days. With social media and endless entertainment on streaming sites like Netflix, you can easily slip out of focus. How many times have you sat at your computer to send an important email and found yourself on Facebook, scrolling and liking pictures for hours? Your partner can make sure that you use your time wisely.

You can find an accountability partner by joining an accountability networking groups like the Get Connected: Setting You Up For Success group on Facebook. Youâ€™ve set the resolution and done the vision board, now itâ€™s time carry out the vision and smash the goal!

Join us in Atlanta on February 26, 2017, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at our accountability partner matching event, Get Connected: Setting You Up For Success in 2017â€”think speed dating, but for finding your accountability partner.

You can find your accountability partner with speed partner-matching, and get advice from women who are totally smashing their goals this year. This is a very intimate event and tickets are limited, but you can purchase your ticket by clicking here. You can also stay accountable by joining our private goal smashing, accountability Facebook groupâ€”weâ€™d love to have you! Click here to join!

Author Chanel Eâ€™bone Martin, a chemical engineer by trade and a small business coach and strategist by calling. A certified life purpose coach and a co-founder of two hair care companies, Chanel has cracked the code on how to successfully brand, fund, and launch small businesses.Â You can learn more about Chanel by visiting her website: www.chanelemartin.com and by following her on social media @chanelebone.