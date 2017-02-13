Lessons I Have Learned From My Millennial Friends

Learn about how spending quality time with millennials can change your entire outlook on life, and even the way you do things

I jokingly like to say that I am a baby boomer “doing it” in a millennial world.

Every day, I see magazine and news articles, social media posts, and commercials talking about how millennials are making it happen. They are changing the game…and I love it!

I also hear and read how some people are calling them the lost generation, the “me, me” generation, and basically saying other negative things about them. I hear that they are sheltered and protected, and that they feel a sense of entitlement.

Well, I have quite a few millennial friends, and I must admit, I have learned so much from them. I am personally a big fan of this generation. Sometimes, as I watch them making it happen with so much confidence, I feel a little envious. I want a little of what they have.

I would like to share some of the lessons that I have learned from my millennial friends.

1. They are Confident

They know what they want, and they go after it. They don’t waste time hoping for things to happen. They make things happen. While my generation will stay in an unfulfilling job for many years because it is “stable,” they will leave when they see it’s not working for them. They don’t waste precious time and energy complaining and being unhappy, because time is a valuable commodity, and all should be mindful of how we use it. They explore all of their options, instead of sitting on their talents. They are starting their own businesses. Many of my friends are entrepreneurs. They have decided to build their own dreams instead of someone else’s.

2. They are Tech Savvy

They navigate technology with ease. They are up to the minute with new programs and apps. They can run their business with a cell phone and laptop. They don’t feel much need to be in the same physical space as someone, when they can conduct a meeting using Zoom or other online meeting programs. They save a lot of time on commuting and can conduct business all over the world.

3. They Value Having a Work/Life Balance

Personal time is important to my millennial friends. This is not to say that they are not hard workers, they just know how important it is to balance out work and personal time. They spend time with their families, and they take time for themselves. Many in my generation have missed an important family event because of a work obligation.

I am blessed to have millennial friends. When we are together, I can’t help but catch some of their excitement. They have amazing ideas. They are creative. They are patient as they teach me the latest technology. I always leave them feeling energized, motivated, and ready to go after more, my baby boomer mind reeling with all of the possibilities.

If you don’t have at least one millennial that you can call friend, I suggest you make that a priority. You won’t be sorry!

This article was written by The BOSS Network Influencer, Conchetta Jones

Conchetta Jones is an Author, Model, Speaker and Certified Overflow Coach. As Founder/Owner of She’s All That! Woman, a Personal Development & Lifestyle Company, she helps women to identify the obstacles in their lives that are keeping them stuck from living the life of their dreams.

Learn more about Conchetta by visiting her website at www.satwoman.com

Follow Conchetta on Twitter @_satwoman