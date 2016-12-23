Celebrity Dentist Lee Gause Opens up About Work, Art, and Love

The dentist to the stars and former reality show star talks about his passion for work, art, and giving back—and why he's still single

(Image: Selena Hill and Dr. Lee Gause)

Dr. Lee Gause is the dentist behind the beautiful smiles flaunted by a number of celebrities like Floyd Mayweather, Angela Simmons, Chanel Iman, and DJ Clue. However, in addition to working on celebrities, he also works with celebrities in effort to help underserved communities with Smile Design Gallery. Through this “business with a mission,” he’s partnered with Swizz Beatz and UncuttArt to help those who need dental care the most, but often can’t afford the work.

During an exclusive Facebook Live interview at BLACK ENTERPRISE, Dr. Gause talked about his work at his New York City dental office and how he infuses his passion for art and philanthropy. He also opened up about his love life after starring on Bravo’s matchmaking reality series The Singles Project, back in 2014.

Watch the video below!