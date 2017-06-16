3 Reasons Why Everyone Should Have a Side Hustle

Solid advice on mastering the side hustle

Should you dip your toes in entrepreneurial waters? Although it’s probably one of the hardest things you’ll ever do in your life, a side hustle or entrepreneurship may be the solution for three things most of us dread—being unemployed, broke, and in debt.

K. Renee Ward, a former area sales manager turned marketing entrepreneur, recently wrote Straight Out of Corporate, a guide for someone who is ready create a game plan to make money at being their own boss.

Black Enterprise caught up with Ward to hear her insights on why everyone should have a business or side hustle.

Everyone does not need to be a full-time entrepreneur, says Ward. But, everyone should definitely diversify their income sources. Here’s why:

-The climate in the job market is changing. Technology is rapidly replacing jobs and companies are coming up with innovative processes to replace the need for staff.

-No matter how you look at it, working for someone else caps your earnings; it is absolutely necessary to explore the opportunities to earn more as you climb the

corporate ladder.

-Owning your own successful business truly gives you an opportunity to build stable generational wealth. The way I see it, it’s a contribution to our African American communities.

So what now? Well, the good news is you don’t have to give up your day job to give entrepreneurship a try. BlackEnterprise.com has some actionable advice and tips for you to master the side hustle: