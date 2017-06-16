3 Reasons Why Everyone Should Have a Side Hustle

Should you dip your toes in entrepreneurial waters? Although it’s probably one of the hardest things you’ll ever do in your life, a side hustle or entrepreneurship may be the solution for three things most of us dread—being unemployed, broke, and in debt.(Image: iStock/jezphotos)
K. Renee Ward, a former area sales manager turned marketing entrepreneur, recently wrote Straight Out of Corporate, a guide for someone who is ready create a game plan to make money at being their own boss.
Black Enterprise caught up with Ward to hear her insights on why everyone should have a business or side hustle.
Everyone does not need to be a full-time entrepreneur, says Ward. But, everyone should definitely diversify their income sources. Here’s why:
-The climate in the job market is changing. Technology is rapidly replacing jobs and companies are coming up with innovative processes to replace the need for staff.
-No matter how you look at it, working for someone else caps your earnings; it is absolutely necessary to explore the opportunities to earn more as you climb the
corporate ladder.
-Owning your own successful business truly gives you an opportunity to build stable generational wealth. The way I see it, it’s a contribution to our African American communities.
So what now? Well, the good news is you don't have to give up your day job to give entrepreneurship a try.
