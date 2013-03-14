Another Tackle! After Retirement, Ray Lewis Nabs Gig on ESPN

Retired two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis has found a new position, but this time it’s off the field.
The former Baltimore Ravens linebacker will now appear regularly on several ESPN television and radio shows, including traveling to the site of each week’s Monday Night Football game.
“ESPN is such a big part of how fans watch and experience sports, especially the NFL, so I’m excited to join their team,” Lewis said. “I’m ready to bring the same level of passion to this next phase of my life as I brought to the field during my years as a player. I can’t wait to work with my new teammates, many of whom I’ve already known for years.”
