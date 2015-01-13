Black Enterprise Releases Top 40 Best Companies for Diversity List

Publication unveils top enterprises nurturing inclusion at Wall Street Project Economic Summit

Diversity drives performance. It’s a fact that Black Enterprise highlights in its annual list of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity. Featured in the December 2014/January 2015 issue, these inclusive businesses will also be honored when BE presents “The 40 Best Companies for Diversity Luncheon” with the Rev. Jesse Jackson at his 18th Annual Rainbow PUSH Wall Street Project Economic Summit, taking place this week in New York City. “At a time when African American executive talent is more abundant than ever, corporations should willingly embrace our inclusion to drive their performance,” says Black Enterprise’s President and CEO, Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr. “The companies featured on our roster exert a strong culture of inclusion, starting at the top with many of the CEOs presiding over internal inclusion councils and tying diversity best practices to job performance and compensation.”

[RELATED: Full List of the 40 Best Companies for Diversity]

Statistics published by The Nielsen Co. project African American buying power to exceed $1 trillion this year. But many companies still have not made diversity a bottom-line priority. When Black Enterprise began research to find companies for its diversity list, 1000 publicly traded businesses were sent surveys, along with 100 global companies with the most significant U.S. operations. The results were eye-opening. Hundreds of companies either never responded or said they didn’t have time to reply in the 4-month period allotted, while others admitted to not reaching diversity standards. “I find it shortsighted for corporate leaders not to fully embrace diversity,” says Graves, “given demographic and economic trends.”

The final list includes those that showed a commitment to diversifying its ranks in four areas: employee base, senior management, supplier diversity, and board of directors. Companies were also chosen by their programs created to nurture and maintain it diverse professional space. Surveys didn’t simply focus on Black inclusion, but ethnic minority groups as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau. Supporting criteria used to finalize the list included efforts directed toward women, the disabled, veterans, and the LGBT community. “Diversity must be much more than a hollow expression of corporate goodwill,” says Derek T. Dingle, Editor-in-Chief of Black Enterprise. “Full participation of African Americas, among others, gives birth to dynamic corporate cultured and globally competitive organizations.”

In 2005, BE launched its diversity list in an effort to find the best companies that championed professional inclusion of people from all races and demographics, particularly African Americans. 2014’s presentation places a special emphasis on millennials, an age segment (18-29) that the Census Bureau projects to grow so diverse over the next several years that by 2028 the group will be named as a “Majority Minority.” Those who made the cut to land on 2014’s list include companies like AT&T, Comcast, MGM International, FedEx, and Con Edison. “If we hold influential positions, we must use our seats and voices to promote access to opportunities, as well as to support organizations that advocate on our behalf,” says Graves. “The strength of our nation is in its diversity. In order for America to fully realize its potential, African Americans must be an integral part of that equation – period.”

Check the companies that made the list below: