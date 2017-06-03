3 (Non-Creepy) Ways to Follow-up After a Networking Event

How to follow-up on a connection without looking like a stalker

If you’ve ever exchanged contact information at a networking event, then waited too long to follow-up, you’re not alone. A great way to break the ice is to show value.

Ways to Follow Up After Networking

Reference the event.

Mention something specific that was discussed during your meeting.

Add value to the relationship: Include a link to an article of interest to the other person. Create share-worthy content that’s related to the other person. Connect the person to another professional who has mutual interests.

Summarize your message with next steps.

Examples of Follow-Up Emails

Do your homework.

Include a positive comment.

Add your insight or your point of view.

Amplify their brand message.

Add value to the relationship.

Examples:

Hi Lisa,

It was nice to meet you at the Women Win in Business event. I was inspired by our conversation on bridging the gender gap in venture capital. I also came across a recent study on the top trends in biotech—I thought you’d find this interesting.

With Tech week 2017 right around the corner, do you have time next week to discuss ways we can help each other reach our goals?

Hi John,

It was great meeting you at the Photo Camp & Workshop event. I took your advice on how to bring still photos to life with animation. I also watched your profile on “ABC This Morning”—I’m even more inspired by your work. You mentioned the need for an intern. Do you have any time this week to discuss this opportunity?

Hi Tim,

I had a great time talking with you about the show Shark Tank. I’m still laughing at your impersonation of “Mr. Wonderful.” I’ve included your tips for investor pitch decks in my presentation for women-led startups. Feel free to share (include link).

Hi Cary,

It was really nice meeting you at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit. I noticed on your Snapchat that you’re working on an e-book about salary negotiation tips for women. I have several women CEO’s in my organization who may be a good fit as experts. Would you like for me to do a virtual introduction?