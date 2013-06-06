Education
Talk to Your Teenager About Digital Literacy
Many young people have not yet fully grasped that what they share online can derail…Read More »
Business Opportunities
Fine Artist Cheryl R. Riley on the Art of Art Collecting (Part 1)
Fine artist Cheryl R. Riley has a wide-ranging career, spanning more than four decades and…
Charles Koch’s Principles of Higher Learning
In a BE exclusive, billionaire CEO Charles Koch opens up about the value of a…
Bayou Classic: Holiday Tradition Combining Business with Pleasure
The Bayou Classic is the powerhouse of HBCU Classics. It is much more than just…
Innovation
Media Personality Peace Hyde Using Business to Transcend Poverty in Africa
Peace sat down with Black Enterprise to discuss how in less than three years, she…
Create Your Own Curriculum: 4 Free Courses for the Creative
With a host of websites offering free classes from instructors all over the world, check…
Callaloo Brings Diversity to Children’s Books
Fewer than 10% of the children’s books published in 2015 were about black people, according…
K-12 Education
Lawyer Turns Back on Lucrative Career to Teach Low-Income Kids of Color
Here’s a really heartwarming story about a successful lawyer who gave up the high-salaried life…
Harvard to Do (Yet Another) Preschool Study
Although the Harvard study is described as “groundbreaking” and as having potential to affect national…
500 Young Men Get Jobs On the Spot
Last week, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance hosted its Pathways to Success: Boys and Young Men…
Postsecondary Education
Duke University Student Calls Out South Carolina’s ‘Corridor of Shame’
As education editor at Black Enterprise I am deeply concerned about the flagrant inequities that…
A Tech Solution to Education Financing
Although I don’t like loan financing and prefer that students look for scholarships as a…
Bennett College Announces New Leader
The Bennett College Board of Trustees announced earlier this month the appointment of Phyllis Worthy…