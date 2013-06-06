 Education - Black Enterprise

Education

digital literacy

Talk to Your Teenager About Digital Literacy

Many young people have not yet fully grasped that what they share online can derail…

Business Opportunities

art collecting

Fine Artist Cheryl R. Riley on the Art of Art Collecting (Part 1)

Fine artist Cheryl R. Riley has a wide-ranging career, spanning more than four decades and…

Charles Koch’s Principles of Higher Learning

In a BE exclusive, billionaire CEO Charles Koch opens up about the value of a…

Bayou Classic: Holiday Tradition Combining Business with Pleasure

The Bayou Classic is the powerhouse of HBCU Classics. It is much more than just…

Innovation

Peace Hyde

Media Personality Peace Hyde Using Business to Transcend Poverty in Africa

Peace sat down with Black Enterprise to discuss how in less than three years, she…

Create Your Own Curriculum: 4 Free Courses for the Creative

With a host of websites offering free classes from instructors all over the world, check…

Callaloo Brings Diversity to Children’s Books

Fewer than 10% of the children’s books published in 2015 were about black people, according…

K-12 Education

Lawyer Turns Back on Lucrative Career to Teach Low-Income Kids of Color

Here’s a really heartwarming story about a successful lawyer who gave up the high-salaried life…

Harvard to Do (Yet Another) Preschool Study

Although the Harvard study is described as “groundbreaking” and as having potential to affect national…

500 Young Men Get Jobs On the Spot

Last week, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance hosted its Pathways to Success: Boys and Young Men…

Postsecondary Education

Duke University Student Calls Out South Carolina’s ‘Corridor of Shame’

As education editor at Black Enterprise I am deeply concerned about the flagrant inequities that…

A Tech Solution to Education Financing

Although I don’t like loan financing and prefer that students look for scholarships as a…

Bennett College Announces New Leader

The Bennett College Board of Trustees announced earlier this month the appointment of Phyllis Worthy…

How To

change

“The only woman in the room” & how to change that by 2186

With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…

manage

Ask Sheree: How to Manage an Overload of Work

It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…

