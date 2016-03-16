Free Money? 5 College Scholarships Available for African American Female Students

Find sources of funding or scholarships that are specifically granted to African American women

There is free money available every year to help women of color pay for their college education.

Every year, billions of dollars are awarded to deserving students in the form of free money to help them pursue their dreams of a college education. The money is out there but many students do not meet application deadlines, or do not know where to find the information.

African American women pursuing a college degree living in the United States can find sources of funding or scholarships that are specifically granted to African American women.

The qualifications for individual scholarships vary in eligibility requirements, but many applicants are eligible for more than one scholarship depending on where they live, what degree they intend to pursue, age, how well they did in high school, and the college or university they plan to attend.

Here are five scholarship opportunities of the many 100’s that are available for African American women.

National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club

Founded in 1935, The NANBPWC was established to promote and protect the interest of women business owners and professionals.

The National Scholarship – for African American graduating high school senior.

Dr. Blanca Moore-Velez Woman of Substance Scholarship – African American Female age 35+

Dr. Julianne Malveaux Scholarship – for an African American female college sophomore or junior in an accredited college or university majoring in journalism, economics, or related field.

The Peola Smith-Smith Educational Leadership Scholarship – for graduating high school senior or college undergraduate planning to major in education.

National Hook-up of Black Women Inc.

Dr. Anita Young Boswell Scholarship – awarded to 10 female African American freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior students enrolled in an accredited university or college in any area of study.

National Society of Black Engineers

Established in 1975, NSBE is dedicated to educating black women specifically in the field of engineering and science. It provides many scholarships each year to qualified students majoring in these areas.

The Essence Scholars Program

The Essence Scholars Program is awarded to female African American college sophomores or juniors at an accredited college or university. The college or university must be part of the United Negro College Fund, unless the applicant is enrolled at Howard University or Hampton University. Applications can be found on the UNCF website.

Google Anita Borg Scholarship

Google’s commitment to encourage women to pursue careers in computing and technology has led them to establish the Google Anita Borg Scholarship. The intent is to encourage women to become role models and leaders in computing and technology.

Scholarships are awarded after a review of a candidate’s academic background and leadership. Award amounts vary from $1,000 to $10,000.

This is a very short list of the 100s of available scholarship opportunities granted to eligible recipients. Whether you are studying education, journalism, art or STEM there is money out there for you. What African American female scholarship opportunities have you taken advantage of or know exist for students?