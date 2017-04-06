Nigerian Student From New Jersey Gets Into All 8 Ivies

First-generation American joins elite student group

(Ifeoma White-Thorpe performs at the National Liberty Museum. Credit: Facebook/National Liberty Museum)

Seventeen-year-old Ifeoma White-Thorpe of New Jersey has joined the elite group of students who’ve been accepted into all eight schools in the storied Ivy League.

Ifeoma attends Morris Hills High School in Rockaway, New Jersey, but, as her first name may suggest, she is a first-generation American, whose family hails from Nigeria, according to news reports.

Black Enterprise has previously written about students who’ve made a splash in the media, after they were accepted into all eight Ivies; Brown University, Columbia University, Cornell University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton University, and Yale University. You can read those posts here, here, and here.

Now, Ifeoma, who reportedly plans to study biology and pursue a career in global health, joins this rarefied group. Here’s an excerpt about Ifeoma’s exploits from an article published on CBS News’ website:

White-Thorpe was accepted into Stanford University, too. The teenager already has quite an impressive "resumé." She's student government president, ranks high in her Advanced Placement courses, and is a talented poet and writer. She recently won first place in the National Liberty Museum's Selma Speech & Essay Contest. "Education is essential for change, and I aspire to be that change," White-Thorpe said after winning a $5,000 prize in the national essay contest.

