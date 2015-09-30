[2016 Women of Power Summit] Register for Empowerment Now

Registration is currently open for individuals and groups for the 2016 event

(Image: Black Enterprise)

Registration is officially open for the 2016 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, March 9–12, at the Hilton Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida. This year’s summit will continue to honor, inspire, and empower women of color as we champion the triumphs and successes of African American women across the board.

[Related: Save the Date: Women of Power Summit 2016]

This year’s summit will honor the legendary N. Joyce Payne, Ph.D., founder of the Thurgood Marshall Foundation, with the Barbara Graves Legacy Award. Payne will receive this award for the phenomenal work she’s done with promoting excellence in education, leadership, and the advancement of women, throughout her career. Not only has Payne made strides in education, she also served as executive director of the National Alliance for Public Trust, on a mission to advance principled leadership in American institutions, and vice president of the Office for the Advancement of Public Black Colleges. Payne was also a senior staff member under the Carter administration with the Advisory Committee for Women.

In addition to Payne, golf pioneer, Renee Powell, will also be honored for her legacy at this year’s event. The phenomenal Debra L. Lee, chairman and CEO of BET Networks will be offering the keynote address with a one-on-one conversation, and many others will be on board sharing their roads to success with attendees.

The 2016 summit promises to exceed all others with panels on Finding Your Truth, discussing the unique issues and challenges that may be preventing you from your breakthrough; Mastering High-Stakes Corporate Politics, where you will learn how to play the corporate game, and ultimately win; Inspiring the Troops, a guide to building the best and brightest team around you; one-on-one Executive Coaching Sessions, where summit coaches will help sharpen your winning edge and long-term strategies to success, and so much more to inspire and ignite women of power.

An array of prominent figures and speakers will be on deck for the 2016 Women of Power summit to offer attendees the knowledge and resources needed to excel to the next level in their professional and personal lives. Please be sure to continue to check back here for more speaker and agenda updates as the summit nears.

For a quick look at highlights from this year’s summit, click here.

To register at an early bird rate, or for more information on the 2016 Women of Power Summit be sure to visit www.blackenterprise.com/events/women-of-power-summit. Know your worth, own your truth, embrace your power, and allow yourself to be inspired at the Women of Power Summit.

*Please note that information is subject to change.