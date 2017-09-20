Apply Now: Black Enterprise TCX Pitch Competition for Tech Startups

It's the perfect opportunity to raise capital and attend the ultimate tech networking event

It’s tough for entrepreneurs of color to raise capital—any dollar in funding helps. This year, Black Enterprise is launching its first-ever pitch competition for tech startups at the TechConneXt Summit.

To enter the Black Enterprise TCX Pitch Competition sponsored by Prudential, simply record and upload your best 60-second technology startup pitch and press “send.”

Five semi-finalists with the best video pitches will be selected. Each will receive $1,000; an invitation to pitch at the 2017 Black Enterprise TechConneXt Summit along with 2 tickets; and 2 tickets to the 2018 TechConneXt Summit.

In addition, you will be able to network with some of the most prominent VCs, entrepreneurs, tech company CEOs, and executives at the TechConneXt Summit—for two full days.

The winner will be selected at TechConneXt and will receive $2,500. Here are all the details including how to submit your video:

The Official Black Enterprise TCX Pitch Competition Rules:

To be considered for one of five semi-finalist spots and to qualify for the grand prize, all entrants must first apply with a video submission pitch, based on the below criteria:

Entrants can be one person or a team. There is no limit to the number of team members allowed; however, those who pitch must have an equity stake in the business.

Your pitch must focus on what products or services you can offer.

Your business model must be original and designed to generate sales/revenues and profits.

Applicants must not exceed the established time limits for pitch presentations, which have been specified for each round of the competition.

Incorporating or utilizing props, all forms of media, or any external aids to facilitate or enhance pitch presentations is allowed for all competing pitches at every stage of the competition.

Entry Deadline: Sept. 29, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EDT .

Startup Pitch Points:

What problem does your business solve?

What is the solution to the problem?

How big is the market?

How do you differentiate from the competitors in the market?

What is your business model? (How do you generate revenue)

How much traction do you have?

Who is on your team?

How to Submit Your Video:

All video submissions must be no more than 60 seconds in length. Here is where you will find the online submission form and upload link for your video: www.blackenterprise.com/techconnext/tcx-pitch.

Semi-final and Final Rounds:

Prior to the 2017 Black Enterprise TechConneXt Summit, five semi-finalists will be selected and notified. If chosen as a semi-finalist, you will receive $1,000, complimentary registration for you and a guest to attend the 2017 & 2018 TechConneXt Summits.

In order to qualify for the grand prize, semi-finalists must be present and prepared to deliver their pitches on-site, at the 2017 Black Enterprise TechConneXt Summit. The five selected semi-finalists will demo their products or service to a panel of judges and the TechConneXt Summit.

Each semi-finalist will have a time limit of 90 seconds to present their pitch. A question and answer session during the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 10, led by the judges, will follow each presentation.

Winners will be selected by voting: 50% TCX Pitch Judges and 50% TCX attendees using the BE Events App.

Please Note : Travel and hotel accommodations are not covered for the semi-finalist. Their guests are also responsible for their own travel and hotel accommodations. In addition, as a contestant in the Black Enterprise TCX Pitch Competition, your name and likeness may be used for future advertising and promotional purposes. It is advised that you obtain the appropriate legal documentation to protect your business idea or product. Black Enterprise is not liable for duplication of your business idea or product by a third-party. Prize money will be released after all mentoring sessions are completed.

Again, the deadline to enter the contest is Sept. 29, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. EDT .

Don’t miss your chance to pitch your big idea and possibly win $2,500!