5 Black Miami Entrepreneurs You Need to Know

As if the sunny, beachy haven could get any better, these black business moguls add their touch to paradise

As Black Enterprise gears up to head to South Florida for the 2016 Entrepreneurs Summit, we salute those entrepreneurs that are making strides and upgrading the lifestyle in the Miami, Florida, landscape.

Derrick Ashong You may remember Ashong from 2008 as a YouTube sensation due to his “surprisingly articulate” support of Barack Obama. Ashong strategically parlayed his YouTube fame into hosting gigs on Oprah Radio on SiriusXM, Al Jazeera English TV Network, and DNAtv on Fusion. He is founder of Miami-based tech company, amp.it, a site designed to help fans greenlight the works of artists they love.

Felecia Hatcher Hatcher is the founder and CEO of Feverish Ice Cream-Ice Pops. She’s also the the co-founder of Code Fever and Miami Black Tech Week. She is a White House Award-winning entrepreneur, globally sought after speaker and author of 3 books on entrepreneurship and educational scholarship. In 2013, Hatcher was Black Enterprise’s own Innovator of the Year. You can find out more about Hatcher’s innovations at the 2016 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, May 4-7, at Loews Hotel Miami, Miami Beach, Florida.

Adrian Foster Foster is the president and CEO of Foster Construction of South Florida, a general contraction firm specializing in commercial construction of office buildings, restaurants, airports, parks, schools, and medical facilities. She also worked to build the nation’s first LEED Platinum Municipal Building, in the city of Miami Gardens. With her construction and real estate development experience, she has managed roughly $100 million in aggregate project value.

Suzan McDowell McDowell is the president & CEO of Circle of One Marketing, a full service marketing and advertising agency with a tilt towards the African American and Caribbean markets. Her lucrative agency is responsible for the representation of Miami’s headlining annual event, Jazz in the Gardens, University of Miami, OneUnited Bank, Michelle Obama’s ‘Let’s Move’ campaign in South Florida, and much more. To date, her company has serviced 230 clients, over 857 projects, and her efforts have led to 23 awards, and counting.

Kevin V. Michael Michael is the co-founder and managing partner of Invizio, LLC, a South Florida IT services and consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses maximize their use of technology. He oversees business development, strategic relationship development and client relations for the company.

