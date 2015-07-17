5 Golf Etiquette Rules

It's an important part of the game

(Image: geeksandcleats.com)

It’s exciting to hit the golf course. The smell of the green, the anticipation of that first whack at the ball, the camaraderie, and the competition — it’s all a part of why the game is so enticing.

There is, however, something that can ruin the entire golfing experience: players who lack proper golf etiquette. Believe it or not, golf etiquette is just as important as the game itself. Are you a golf etiquette violator? Not sure? Make sure you and your fellow golfers brush up on the points below so everyone can have a proper good time.

1. Silence is golden. As a courtesy, do not move or make any noise when a fellow player is up to putt. It can be distracting for the player and may throw concentration, so just stay quiet. By the way, this includes your cell phone. Put it in silent mode or leave it behind. A ring during a swing is a not a good thing.

2. Take your time, but not too much. It is completely understandable that you’ve been anxiously waiting to take your swing. Try not to take too long before you get on with it. Do you remember that antsy, ‘come on, come on’ feeling you had when you were ready to take on the next hole, or when your colleague took forever to make her next shot? Trust that everyone is feeling that same way about you. Try not to use more than 30 to 45 seconds to check the lie, select your club, anticipate your swing, and take your shot.

3. Losing the game can be frustrating, but losing your cool is significantly worse. Many people head to the golf course for relaxation. Try not to corrupt the vibe. If you find your sense of frustration rising while playing the game, take a few seconds to ‘woo-sah’ and realize it ain’t so bad. It’s a beautiful day and you’re playing a game with friends, that’s something to smile about.

4. Watch where you stand. Stay away from your fellow players’ putting lines. If you happen to be close enough, volunteer to mark the ball for your fellow player.

5. Respect the green. Remember to replace your divots. Try to repair any damage to the green caused by the ball swing, or from your shoes. It’s just the right thing to do.

Consider these tips as you prepare for the 2015 Black Enterprise Golf & Tennis Challenge in Palm Beach Gardens at the PGA National Resort & Spa, September 3-6, 2015. The other challenge-goers are already thanking you.

For registration, information, and updates on the BE Golf &Tennis Challenge, September 3-6, 2015 at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida visit http://www.blackenterprise.com/events/golf-tennis-challenge/. When registering for BEGT, use discount code LABORDAY for a special discounted rate. For social media updates, follow hashtag #BEGT.