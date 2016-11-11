7 Black Military ‘Women of Power’ to Honor This Veterans Day

Acknowledging the often overlooked women in service.

As we recognize Veteran’s Day, there is no better time to honor those who have selflessly put their lives on the line to serve and protect our country. BlackEnterprise.com honors the African American women who have spent many years serving the United States military and have now climbed the ranks to lead it. These women have faced and beat tremendous odds and have blazed trails that, at one point, would have been impossible to imagine, not to mention achieve. Let’s celebrate and be inspired by the sacrifices and accomplishments of these powerful women–and all veterans–today and going forward.

(Image: Admiral Michelle Howard – Forbes.com)

Admiral Michelle Howard

Howard is a four star Admiral and one of the highest-ranking African American women ever, in any branch of the military. She is the Navy’s second highest ranking officer, and currently serves as the 38th Vice Chief of Naval Operations—the first woman or African American to hold that position. Howard is also the first African American woman to command a U.S Navy ship, the USS Rushmore.

