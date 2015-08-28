[Photos] Golf & Tennis Challenge: A Harlem Night

Celebrating black style, fashion, and music at G&T

As you begin to get your wardrobe together for next week’s Black Enterprise Golf & Tennis Challenge, be sure to lay out something festive for the Harlem Renaissance themed Awards Dinner & Concert Celebration featuring Grammy award-winning songstress, Estelle.

BlackEnterprise.com has gathered a little style inspiration to assist you in planning the perfect pieces to party. Check out our finds below. For additional inspiration, check out Black Enterprise on Pinterest.

Oh, and good news for those who haven’t registered just yet—it isn’t too late. You can still save on your registration using the code LABORDAY. Visit http://www.blackenterprise.com/events/golf-tennis-challenge/ for registration, updates, and all pertinent event information. Go for it.

