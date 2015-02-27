Black Enterprise Launches New Events App for Women of Power Summit

Convenience and engagement will be at attendees' fingertips

As Black Enterprise gears up for its Women of Power Summit, hosted by State Farm, March 2-5 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, the event will offer the more than 900 registered attendees a free app to enhance their experience. “The BE Events app is full of new ways for visitors to engage with the Summit, plan their week, discover who’s attending, arrange meetings, and see who’s speaking,” says Black Enterprise’s vice president and director of events, Sherry Herbert. “It’s also an interactive tool that allows attendees to post updates and comments in the activity feed, share photos, and even earn a chance to win free registrations to future Black Enterprise events.”

Available on Android, iOS, and other smartphones (attendees with Windows and BlackBerry devices can go here), the incredible app includes not only the full summit schedule, but also social media event updates through a link to the tag #BEWPS. Also available is speaker information, interactive floor plans, and even a personal planner that provides reminders of sessions to attend. Those who download the app will receive push notifications of BE giveaways and event room changes.

“We wanted to create an app that complements the Women of Power Summit by opening up a dynamic, mobile window onto the event, and that gives attendees their very own view of the countless commercial and networking opportunities that are part of the fabric of the summit,” says Black Enterprise CEO and President Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “It really is an essential tool for all attendees, and invaluable in helping everyone get the absolute most out of what the summit has to offer.”

This year’s summit features confirmed speakers including McDonald’s Corp. President and CEO Don Thompson; Ariel Investments L.L.C. President Mellody Hobson; President & CEO of Smith & Co. Judy Smith; Motivating the Masses CEO Lisa Nichols, Managing Director at Morgan Stanley Carla Harris; psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor; America’s first African American female combat pilot Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour; and Founder of the Terrie Williams Agency, Terrie Williams. Packed full of leadership workshops, executive coaching sessions, effective peak-performance and work-life balance techniques; topics range from creating visions boards and crisis management to style coaching, managing social media, and corporate board recruitment. Nightly events honor the nation’s powerful corporate women and those who’ve created legacies that will impact the ages.

Other presenting sponsors are ADP, AT&T, EMC, Macy’s, PepsiCo, and Walmart. Platinum sponsors are Abbot, Chevrolet, FedEx, and Intel; corporate sponsors are AARP, Bacardi USA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Carnival Corp., Gallup, Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB, McDonald’s, and Southwest Airlines.

For more information on the speakers and agenda of the 2015 Women of Power Summit, visit www.blackenterprise.com/wps. For updates via Twitter and other social media sites, check the hashtag #BEWPS or visit our Social Wall.