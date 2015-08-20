Black Enterprise Launches Inaugural Tech Conference in Silicon Valley

Techies flock to California for one-of-a-kind tech summit

Engineers, entrepreneurs, educators, executives, and tech innovators, Black Enterprise invites you to experience 2 days of collaboration and forward thinking with the premiere BE TechConneXt Summit, October 12-13 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara, in Santa Clara, California.

This summit will feature nationally recognized leaders in the technology community, showcase new technologies, and provide attendees with access, relationships, and resources necessary to excel in the tech industry.

Attendees may expect to engage with leading tech companies, find funding resources for your business, discover opportunities with tech companies seeking diverse talent, and connect with established tech professionals. Confirmed speakers for the conference include Serial Entrepreneur Clarence Wooten, Software Developer Jon Gosier, and TwitChange CEO Shelton Mercer. Technology Pioneer Roy Clay, and notable Silicon Valley influencers Kenneth and Caretha Coleman will be honored at the summit.

If you are a part of the tech community, right here is where you need to be.

Register now for TechConneXt. For more information on the TechConneXt Summit visit http://www.blackenterprise.com/events/techconnext/. Follow @blackenterprise on Twitter for updates and tech news.