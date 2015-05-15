[LIVE STREAMING] Get Updates from the 2015 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

Attendees prepare for three days of networking, learning and inspiration

Some of the nation’s top black entrepreneurs and executives are in Atlanta the Black Enterprise’s 2015 Entrepreneurs Summit. Selected events are being live streamed throughout the three-day event.

[Check out the Live Stream of events here]

Hosted by Nationwide Insurance at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta, attendees are enjoying networking and learning, as each panel session gives them the tools they need to take their business to the next level. In the first session, our March cover subject Don Charlton will share tips on how he secured $18 million in venture capital funding for his company The Resumator. He, along with Paul Judge from Judge Ventures and Erica Duignan Minnihan from DreamIt Ventures, will sit on a panel moderated by angel investor and CEO of Opportunity Hub Ventures, Rodney Sampson, and share insights on how to secure the capital you need to jump-start your business.

Check out updates as well as the Live Stream of events here.

Day three continues, with more networking, resourceful panels and special live streams are in store as well. Visit BlackEnterprise.com/ES for more.

Check out what attendees are saying about the conference via social below: