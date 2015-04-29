5 Black Women in Tech Bring Innovation To the Male-Led Industry

These five are leaving their mark in the secluded world

At the Entrepreneurs Summit in Atlanta, May 13-16, we’re talking business with some of the most successful entrepreneurs from vast industries. One of our sessions, BE Talks: The Real Deal in Silicon Valley, is a conversation with Ken Coleman, Chairman of Saama Technologies, and Lo Toney, Partner at Comcast Ventures. Tech entrepreneurs will benefit greatly from what two of America’s leading entrepreneurs have to share regarding the rising professional space and their own journeys.

As BlackEnterprise.com gears up for the tech-focused talk, we highlight five black women in tech who are making significant entrepreneurial strides and also expanding the opportunities for other minorities.

Mary Farrow

Mary Farrow is the Founder and CEO of Gramsly. The tech startup lets customers customize care packages for the seniors in their life. Simply share the interests of your loved ones along with any pertinent details, like if their favorite color or if they’re diabetic, and Gramsly will put together a thoughtful box and ship it to your special someone. You can also include a photo and personal message, and subscribe so that the Gramsly care packages are delivered every three months.