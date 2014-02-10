2014 Black Enterprise Women of Power: Connecticut Treasurer Denise Nappier

A look at one of Black Enterprise's Women of Power

Denise Nappier is the first African American woman elected to serve as a state treasurer in the United States and the first African American woman elected to a statewide office in Connecticut.

Elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2002, 2006, and 2010, Nappier is also the only woman to be elected treasurer in Connecticut history. Nappier oversees $52 billion in state funds, including the $25.9 billion Connecticut Retirement Plans and Trust Funds and a $19 billion debt portfolio.

