Meet Patti LaBelle and Hank Aaron at the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit

Here are not one, but two more reasons you need to be at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit in Houston!

Just added to the speaker lineup at the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit is the legendary singer and business owner Patti LaBelle and MLB Hall of Famer and entrepreneur Hank Aaron!

Each year, hundreds of entrepreneurs travel across the country to attend the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, which empowers small business owners with the knowledge, resources, and tools they need to take their businesses to the next level. Attendees are also granted access to powerful business leaders along with the opportunity to meet angel investors and receive one-on-one business consultation. This year, the summit will run from May 17 to May 20 and center around the theme “reimagine, reinvent, and reinvest.”

LaBelle and Aaron have joined a long list of dynamic businessmen and -women at the conference, which includes gospel legend Yolanda Adams; host of Cleveland Hustles, Bonin Bough; civil rights leader and business consultant, Vernon Jordan; digital influencer Lamar Tyler, and “Elevation Strategist” Zakiya Larry.

In addition to being a world-renowned singer, LaBelle is the founder of Patti’s Good Life, which produces her signature sweet potato pie, desserts, and customized sauces. The “Godmother of Soul” will discuss her distribution partnership with Walmart and her success in the food industry during a panel discussion titled, “Satisfying Your Appetite for Profits in the Food Products Biz,” featuring Yolanda Adams. The two Grammy Award-winning singers will also share insight about what it takes to push your products into the marketplace.

Aaron, a former MLB star and the current senior vice president of the Atlanta Braves, will be honored with the A.G. Gaston Award during the BE 100’s 45th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Gala. The ceremony pays tribute to an exclusive list of large businesses owned by African Americans and their CEO’s, who are among some of the most powerful business leaders in the country.

to learn more about entrepreneurship and business success at the 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit on May 17–20 in Houston.

