Enter the Black Enterprise Small Business Awards and Elevator Pitch Competition Now!

Be honored for your business or win cash for your elevator pitch

(Image: iStock.com/mattjeacock)

Attention Small Business Owners:

You have just a few more days to apply for BLACK ENTERPRISE’s 2017 Small Business Awards, which will be held during BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Entrepreneurs Summit.

This year, BE’s Entrepreneur Summit is being held May 17-20,2017, in Houston. The deadline to apply for the awards is Monday, March 13, 2017. Winners will be announced at a special awards luncheon on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

The award categories are as follows:

Techpreneur of the Year : This award is given to a fast-growing company that is delivering groundbreaking technology products or is disrupting the digital industry in some manner.

Family Business of the Year : This award is presented to a family-operated business that exemplifies the combined experience and expertise needed to excel in a key industry.

Franchise Owner of the Year : This award is presented to a franchisee for outstanding performance and overall contribution in enhancing the growth and development of the franchising industry.

Teenpreneur of the Year : This award recognizes entrepreneurs, ages 19 and under, committed to the tradition of black business achievement.

Click here for details on the Small Business Awards.

On top of that, BE will also honor the entrepreneur offering the best elevator pitch for a prize of $10,000! So, if you want to win cash for your pitch, then enter the Black Enterprise Elevator Pitch Competition now!

All you have to do is record a pitch that is two minutes or less, upload the video to YouTube, and then send us the link to beevents@blackenterprise.com. (Please review details about the contest before sending your submission.)

Ten semifinalists will be invited to attend the Summit, where they will have the opportunity to pitch their business idea in front of a live audience. A panel of judges will decide the winner of the $10,000 grand prize.

Check out the video below, for more insight regarding the Elevator Pitch Competition:

Good luck!