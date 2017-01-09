Entrepreneurs: This Summit Is What You Need in Your Life

Register now for the tools, resources, and network you need to build a better business

Calling all aspiring and established entrepreneurs!

In just a few months, the entire trajectory of your business will likely take a significant upswing, thanks to the 2017 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit.

If you have an established or novice innovative business, here is where you will find the information and funding to bring your business to the spotlight. The 2017 Entrepreneurs Summit features sessions, coaching, networking opportunities, and business labs for those looking to expand their knowledge of entrepreneurship while gaining feedback and insight from some of the top names in business.

Some of the summit sessions that may excite you include:

Competing for Capital: Learn about how competing for grants or cash prizes can be one of the best funding sources for your business from a panel of experts and entrepreneurs.

Learn about how competing for grants or cash prizes can be one of the best funding sources for your business from a panel of experts and entrepreneurs. Billion Dollar Roundtable: Lessons in Supplier Diversity: Top procurement officers and entrepreneurs will discuss opportunities and programs intended to help minority entrepreneurs get their fair share of supplier contracts.

Top procurement officers and entrepreneurs will discuss opportunities and programs intended to help minority entrepreneurs get their fair share of supplier contracts. Fundraising from Startup to Scale Up: We’ll show you how to build a banking relationship, and stack the odds in your favor before going to meet with a lending institution.

We’ll show you how to build a banking relationship, and stack the odds in your favor before going to meet with a lending institution. Seizing Hot Opportunities in Energy: Learn more about marketplace trends, contracting opportunities, and retail activity from this inventive panel of entrepreneurs.

Learn more about marketplace trends, contracting opportunities, and retail activity from this inventive panel of entrepreneurs. Spotting Trends & Opportunities in Tech: Forward-thinking founders will share how their startups are managing to fill growing niches both here and abroad.

Forward-thinking founders will share how their startups are managing to fill growing niches both here and abroad. Seizing Opportunities in Franchising: A panel of franchisees, experts, and franchisor representatives share management and finance advice on how to choose the right brand and purchase franchise unit.

A panel of franchisees, experts, and franchisor representatives share management and finance advice on how to choose the right brand and purchase franchise unit. BE Modern Man—Creating Your Niche Marketing to and Serving Black Men: This panel will address the importance of understanding and being fluent in the language your audience uses to describe their ideal solution.

It doesn’t stop there; there are will be a high stakes pitch competition, branding and marketing labs, one-on-one conversations, and more! All of which will prove to provide the knowledge you need to take your business where you’d like it to be. You can’t miss this.

Register here right now for the next level—at the affordable price of $495—to attend the 2017 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, May 17-20, Marriot Marquis, in Houston.

For more information on the event, click here.