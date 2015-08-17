Golf & Tennis Challenge: Geared for Golf

The do's and don'ts of attire for the course

As you prepare for the excitement that is the 2016 Black Enterprise Golf & Tennis Challenge, it is also time to prepare your wardrobe. Proper attire is particularly essential in the game of golf and BlackEnterprise.com would like to see that you’re all set and ready for action.

Whether playing on a public or private course, there is a general, often unspoken, sometimes declared set of “rules” to what you do and don’t wear on the course. Check the simple guide below.

These do’s and don’ts should offer a little guidance as you begin to pack your bag for good times and fun in the sun Labor Day weekend, September 3-6 at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. If you haven’t done so already, register now. Use the discount code LABORDAY below for essential savings. Time is ticking, act now.