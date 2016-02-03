Hey, Entrepreneur! Is Your Elevator Pitch Worth $10,000? Prove It.

Submit your two-minute video pitch for a chance to win at the 2016 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit

Entrepreneurs–read and be inspired. Your time is NOW. The Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit has officially opened its highly anticipated Elevator Pitch Competition, and it’s ready for your submission. Here’s how this works:

You’re an awesomely innovative and creative aspiring entrepreneur. You’ve been eagerly waiting on the space and opportunity to pitch your awesomely innovative and creative business product or service to decisions-makers who know just how to make things happen. You’ve heard about seeking out venture capitalists and/or capital investors to help your business get off the ground but you haven’t the slightest idea about how to get your face in the place–though you know exactly what you’d say if you ever got the chance. Black Enterprise has just presented you with the chance you’ve been waiting for.

And that’s just the beginning. Now the ball is totally in your court. Now you sharpen your business pitch to detail the problem your business solves, who your primary customers are, what you’re selling, and your current/projected sales revenue. Get your pitch down to 2 minutes or less and then submit it! You’ve watched Shark Tank and said to yourself, If that was me, I’d knock it out of the park. Well, now’s your chance!

Email Black Enterprise by the March 14th deadline with a YouTube video submission of you pitching your product or service and be sure to include your name, e-mail, and phone number. In the subject line, write: 2016 BE Elevator Pitch Competition, then sit back and watch your future unfold.

There will be 10 semi-finalists selected from the submissions. If you’re selected as a semi-finalist, you’re then granted the opportunity to pitch live to a panel of expert judges at the 2016 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, May 4-7, at the Loews Hotel in Miami, Florida. The top three finalists from the 10 semi-finalists will pitch again–this time with a refined 30-second time limit (don’t choke!)–in front of inventors, experts, venture capitalists, and angel investors for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize.

Get the idea? Check out this video snippet of a previous pitch competition below:

Now ready, set, PITCH!

Click here for all of the information you’ll need to prepare and submit your pitch. Register NOW to secure your spot at the 2016 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, May 4-7, Loews Hotel Miami, Miami, Florida. Best of luck!

Be sure to follow Black Enterprise on social media @BlackEnterprise for Entrepreneur Summit news, highlights, and updates. Use hashtag #BESummit to stay in the loop. Be on the lookout at BlackEnterprise.com as speakers, activities, and sessions are announced.