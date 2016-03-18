Last Chance to Nominate Your Favorite Small Business

The deadline for this search is Tuesday, March 22nd, so we need you to get to submitting!

Good people, as you may know Black Enterprise is looking for the best small business! We know that you’re in the know, so we’d like you to tell us what you know about the best small business out there and why! We’re clearly on a massive hunt. The deadline for this search is Tuesday, March 22, so we need you to get to submitting!

Here’s how you can help: if you know of an exceptional small business making an impact on an industry by bringing new products to the forefront, redefining sales strategies, and discovering new and profitable markets, we’d like to know about them.

Note that each small business, with the exception of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, must be independently owned, at least 2 years old, at least 51% black-owned, and generate annual revenues of at least $250,000 but not exceeding $20 million, have a minimum of three employees, and show a pattern of increasing revenues for the two years preceding application or raised a round of capital from venture capitalist or other private equity investors for tech startups.

If you know a business that fits these criteria, we’d like to know all about it.

Below are the category nomination requirements:

Techpreneur of the Year -This award is given to a fast-growing company that is delivering groundbreaking technology products or is disrupting the digital industry in some manner.

Family Business of the Year – This award is presented to a family-operated business that exemplifies the combined experience and expertise needed to excel in a key industry.

Franchise Owner of the Year – This award is presented to a franchisee for outstanding performance and overall contribution in enhancing the growth and development of the franchising industry.

Teenpreneur of the Year – This award recognizes entrepreneurs, age 19 or under, committed to the tradition of black business achievement.

The lucky winner of the highly coveted Small Business Award will be inducted into the Small Business Awards Hall of Fame and granted VIP access to the 2016 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit, May 4–7, at the Loews Hotel Miami, Miami, Florida.

*Again, all entries must be received by Tuesday, March 22, 2016!

